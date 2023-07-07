While Fourth of July celebrations were an occasion for fun and enjoyment in most parts of the country, one major American city saw the holiday descend into absolute chaos.

Instead of having a fun night enjoying the fireworks displays, residents of Minneapolis found themselves hiding in fear as young people recklessly lit off fireworks, oftentimes at other people and police officers.

Videos posted on Twitter show mobs of young people shooting off fireworks in every direction, in many instances directing the dangerous projectiles and police officers and other bystanders.

Users on Twitter have identified the teens involved as Somalis, although that has not officially been confirmed. Minnesota has a large community of Muslim refugees from Somalia.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

In one instance, a local TV station was interviewing a Somali teenager about the violence when someone shot fireworks at the camera crew.

As a local #Minneapolis TV station was interviewing a Somali American youth about the July 4 fireworks rioting, someone threw a large explosive next to the camera crew. pic.twitter.com/J6YKNnaa8T — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2023

Residents of the city told local media outlet KMSP-TV that there were horrified by the situation. “They had no regard for anything, they were putting fireworks, like explosive ones, under the cars,” Erin Gormley said, describing how she tried to protect her property from the ensuing fires.

“I felt afraid. I was not going to leave my front door,” she continued.

The scenes out of Minneapolis are horrific, and not too dissimilar to recent events in France, where young people have been involved in violent clashes with police over the last week.

But they are also reminiscent of something much closer to home for Minneapolis residents — the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020.

Since those awful events, respect for law and order has become almost nonexistent in many major American cities, and law enforcement can do next to nothing to stop it.

Minneapolis has the dubious distinction of being the place where this trend started, as since the death of Floyd in police custody, crime in this once-flourishing American city has spiraled out of control.

Scenes like this are just the logical conclusion of a general disrespect for law and order that has become part of the progressive ideology that rules major cities like Minneapolis.

Without backup from the city authorities, the police can do little to stem the violence.

Until we elect strong leaders who recognize the problems at hand and are willing to take strong measures to combat crime, our once-beautiful American cities will continue to decay and disintegrate.

