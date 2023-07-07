Share
Commentary

Massive Group of 'Somalis' Hammer Minneapolis Police with Fireworks

 By Peter Partoll  July 7, 2023 at 5:47am
Share

While Fourth of July celebrations were an occasion for fun and enjoyment in most parts of the country, one major American city saw the holiday descend into absolute chaos.

Instead of having a fun night enjoying the fireworks displays, residents of Minneapolis found themselves hiding in fear as young people recklessly lit off fireworks, oftentimes at other people and police officers.

Videos posted on Twitter show mobs of young people shooting off fireworks in every direction, in many instances directing the dangerous projectiles and police officers and other bystanders.

Users on Twitter have identified the teens involved as Somalis, although that has not officially been confirmed. Minnesota has a large community of Muslim refugees from Somalia.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way

In one instance, a local TV station was interviewing a Somali teenager about the violence when someone shot fireworks at the camera crew.

Residents of the city told local media outlet KMSP-TV that there were horrified by the situation. “They had no regard for anything, they were putting fireworks, like explosive ones, under the cars,” Erin Gormley said, describing how she tried to protect her property from the ensuing fires.

“I felt afraid. I was not going to leave my front door,” she continued.

The scenes out of Minneapolis are horrific, and not too dissimilar to recent events in France, where young people have been involved in violent clashes with police over the last week.

Related:
Watch: Tucker Carlson Lays Out Nightmare Scenario If We Made America Into California

But they are also reminiscent of something much closer to home for Minneapolis residents — the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020.

Since those awful events, respect for law and order has become almost nonexistent in many major American cities, and law enforcement can do next to nothing to stop it.

Minneapolis has the dubious distinction of being the place where this trend started, as since the death of Floyd in police custody, crime in this once-flourishing American city has spiraled out of control.

Will the disrespect for law and order grow in the coming years?

Scenes like this are just the logical conclusion of a general disrespect for law and order that has become part of the progressive ideology that rules major cities like Minneapolis.

Without backup from the city authorities, the police can do little to stem the violence.

Until we elect strong leaders who recognize the problems at hand and are willing to take strong measures to combat crime, our once-beautiful American cities will continue to decay and disintegrate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




'Biden Is So Stupid': Joe Admits What the Rest of America Is Thinking
Massive Group of 'Somalis' Hammer Minneapolis Police with Fireworks
Cameras Capture Biden's Reaction to Reporter's Question About Cocaine in WH - His Look Says It All
Twitter Users Convinced WH Cocaine Is Hunter Biden's and Think They Know How It Was Brought In
Justin Trudeau Has a Joe Biden Moment Trying to Keep Up with Newest LGBT Term
See more...

Conversation