Massive Manhunt Underway After Suspect Allegedly Shoots Police Officer While Handcuffed

By Jack Davis
Published December 21, 2020 at 9:11am
Police have launched an extensive manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a western Pennsylvania police officer.

The McKeesport police officer was shot three times in the neck and torso Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 32-year-old officer, who has been with the force for four years, was not identified. Police Chief Adam Alfer said the officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are seeking Koby Lee Francis, 22, of McKeesport in connection with the shooting.

The incident began when Francis was served with a protection from abuse order, the Post-Gazette reported. Roughly an hour after he was served with the order, police saw him sitting outside the residence of the individual who had sought protection from Francis, police said.

Francis was taken into custody, and a weapon was taken from his vehicle.

Police said Francis was searched for weapons but none was found.

While he was being transported to the police station, Francis kicked out a window of the police vehicle in which he was riding.

Upon arrival at the station, the officer taking Francis into custody opened the door of the car. At that point, the officer was shot three times, according to WPXI-TV.

Police believe Francis had hidden the gun on his person.

The wounded officer radioed in to the station that he had been shot. Security footage showed Francis, still handcuffed, running away, authorities said.

Although Francis was handcuffed with his arms behind him, in the video his hands were in front of him, police said.

When he is detained, Francis will face charges of criminal attempted homicide, flight to avoid apprehension and aggravated assault, the report said.

The hunt for Francis is being led by the Allegheny County Police Department with assistance from U.S. marshals, the McKeesport police, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, the state Attorney General’s Office and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, according to the Post-Gazette.

Officials also asked that the officer and his colleagues be remembered in prayers.

Francis is considered armed and dangerous, and residents of the region have been warned not to approach him but to call a tip line — 1-833-255-8477 — if they see him.

Media accounts reported that Francis had multiple run-ins with the law in the past.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







