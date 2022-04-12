Massive News: Zuckerberg Calls It Quits 1 Week After Conservative Film Exposes How He Helped Rig 2020 Election

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

Just one week after “Rigged” exposed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plot to influence the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden, the nonprofit that facilitated most of his donations announced new plans for this year’s midterm elections.

According to ABC News, the Center for Tech and Civic Life announced Monday it will not distribute donations for this year’s midterm elections like it did during the 2020 cycle.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Citizens United President David Bossie revealed the vast majority of the donations CTCL facilitated came directly from Zuckerberg and were given to heavily Democratic areas.

“The Chan-Zuckerberg initiative funded the Center for Tech and Civic Life,” Bossie said. “OK, so they gave $327 million to that organization, and that’s a 501(c)(3).

“And that organization filed their IRS 990s, their tax returns. So we went through them, and in there … 160 of those grants accounted for $272 million. And 92 percent, 92 percent of that $272 million went to Biden counties.”

Just one week after Bossie and Citizens United Productions released the new film “Rigged” and exposed Zuckerberg’s plot, the center said it will not be handing out such grants this time around.

CTCL announced a new project on Monday called the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. It will dedicate $80 million over the next five years to “create a network for the nation’s thousands of local election officials,” ABC News reported.

The announcement does not quell all concerns about the center. It has campaigned for Democrats under the guise of improving elections before, so there is no guarantee this new program will not be more of the same.

With that said, the announcement ensures CTCL will not be using outside money to directly influence local election efforts, and that is a massive win for any American who wishes for fair and honest elections.

In addition, a spokesman for Zuckerberg and Chan issued a statement that signals a massive win for freedom-loving Americans.

“As Mark and Priscilla made clear previously, their election infrastructure donation to help ensure that Americans could vote during the height of the pandemic was a one-time donation given the unprecedented nature of the crisis,” spokesman Ben LaBolt said.

“They have no plans to repeat that donation,” he said.

Of course, even this statement is dishonest. While Zuckerberg used COVID-19 to justify his massive election donations, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said the end goal ultimately changed.

“Somewhere along the line, the evidence is showing that there may very well have been a bait and switch,” Gableman said in the film.

“The bait was to keep citizens safe from COVID, but then it switched — it may very well have switched — to a partisan ‘get out the vote’ effort on behalf of Joe Biden for the purpose of defeating Donald Trump,” he said.





In any case, this year’s elections will be much more reliable because they will be free from Zuckerberg’s questionable funding.

