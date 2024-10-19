Massive Recall on Cheeseburgers Underway, Customers Warned Not to Consume the Burgers

Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches announced a burger recall Friday because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The burgers in question are the “Pepperjack Cheeseburger,” the “Bacon Cheeseburger” and “The Gambler.”

The South Dakota-based company announced the voluntary recall due to its supplier, BrucePac, issuing a recall.

The burgers were distributed to stores in the following states: North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the announcement.

Those who have purchased the sandwiches should not consume them, but instead return them to the store for a full refund or discard them, the notice said.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

BrucePac, based out of Durant, Oklahoma, had already announced a meat recall on Oct. 9.

Have you ever had to throw away recalled food? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 38% (211 Votes) No: 62% (348 Votes)

Nearly 10 million lbs. of meat were recalled because of a possible Listeria contamination.

On Wednesday, that number increased to 11.8 million, USA Today reported.

Some of the recalled products had been sent to schools.

🚨 Recall Alert: BrucePac is recalling over 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat & poultry products due to possible Listeria contamination. These items were distributed nationwide to schools, restaurants, and institutions. Check for updates: https://t.co/JMLXGlmUbB pic.twitter.com/WzCUoQLHiA — AZ Department of Health (@AZDHS) October 19, 2024

⚠️ #Recall Alert: Nearly 10 million pounds of ready-made burritos, pastas, salad bowls, sandwiches, wraps, and other foods containing precooked poultry have been recalled due to the risk of listeria. https://t.co/aKUNiHrdp1 — Consumer Reports (@ConsumerReports) October 15, 2024

The Food Safety and Inspection Service posted a list of the meats and poultry affected by the recall.

TreeHouse Foods also issued a recall on its waffle products Friday, due to possible Listeria contamination.

Nearly 700 frozen waffle products were recalled on Friday over concerns of potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, according to their manufacturer. https://t.co/VsFDaZY6ZW — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2024

Now the dang frozen waffles with listeria? Who wants to go in on a farm? I’m tired. #foodrecall #listeria pic.twitter.com/LQ7dIRsJEX — Fefe (@msfefeduran) October 19, 2024

The company listed hundreds of affected waffle products.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.