Massive Recall on Cheeseburgers Underway, Customers Warned Not to Consume the Burgers

 By Ole Braatelien  October 19, 2024 at 2:40pm
Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches announced a burger recall Friday because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The burgers in question are the “Pepperjack Cheeseburger,” the “Bacon Cheeseburger” and “The Gambler.”

The South Dakota-based company announced the voluntary recall due to its supplier, BrucePac, issuing a recall.

The burgers were distributed to stores in the following states: North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the announcement.

Those who have purchased the sandwiches should not consume them, but instead return them to the store for a full refund or discard them, the notice said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

BrucePac, based out of Durant, Oklahoma, had already announced a meat recall on Oct. 9.

Nearly 10 million lbs. of meat were recalled because of a possible Listeria contamination.

On Wednesday, that number increased to 11.8 million, USA Today reported.

Some of the recalled products had been sent to schools.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service posted a list of the meats and poultry affected by the recall.

TreeHouse Foods also issued a recall on its waffle products Friday, due to possible Listeria contamination.

The company listed hundreds of affected waffle products.

