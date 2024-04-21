Massive Recall Issued for Common Herb - People Across Multiple States Infected, One Hospitalized
Fresh organic basil that was sold across more than half of the United States is being recalled after it has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that spans at least seven states.
The recall largely affects basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores, according to NPR.
So far, one patient among the 12 people who contracted salmonella has been hospitalized, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The Infinite Herbs fresh basil that is suspected of contamination was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in the District of Columbia, as well as the states of Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The basil in question was also sold at Fruit Center Marketplace stores in Massachusetts, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA said that the basil in question was sold between Feb. 1 and April 6.
The recall by Infinite Herbs has been expanded to include Melissa’s-brand organic basil that was sold by Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri between Feb. 10 and Feb. 20.
The CDC said the 12 people were stricken with salmonella linked to the basil. They lived in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC reported.
The CDC said many infected would have recovered from the diarrhea and other symptoms of salmonella without being tested for salmonella. In other potential cases, it may be too soon to know if the individual is part of a larger outbreak.
According to NPR, the Infinite Herbs organic basil was a common link for seven people infected.
UPDATE: Infinite Herbs recalled fresh organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores and Fruit Center Marketplace stores, and Melissa’s brand fresh organic basil sold at Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri.
Check your home for recalled basil. Throw them away or return them to…
— CDC (@CDCgov) April 19, 2024
“Your health and safety are our top priorities, and we take matters like these very seriously,” Grego Berliavsky, CEO of Infinite Herbs, said in a post on his company’s website.
“I am heartbroken at the thought that any item we sold may have caused illness or discomfort. We simply will not rest until we can once again be confident in the safety of this product,” he wrote.
“Fresh basil naturally wilts and expires after five to seven days, so we are confident that the recalled basil is no longer available for sale. However, if you have food in your freezer that includes Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased between Feb. 1 and April 6, do not consume it.
“All farms we source from must comply with U.S. food safety regulations, meet buyer requirements, and submit documentation verifying food safety practices,” he continued.
“We sourced the recalled basil from a single farm, which is no longer in production, and we are working with the farmer to conduct an internal investigation of the food safety practices. Through this investigation, our goal is to determine the cause of this recall and apply measures to prevent it from happening again,” he wrote.
