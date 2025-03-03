Massive Search Effort Underway After 2 Year Old Disappears from His Front Yard in Broad Daylight

A massive search was underway in Oregon on Monday for a child who was reported missing after he was last seen playing in his front yard.

The search for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen began Saturday at about 4:25 p.m. near Siletz, a small town southwest of Portland, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“At the time of Dane’s disappearance, he was playing in the front yard of their residence and out of sight of his parents,” the post said.

The post said the boy “is friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim. Dane is known to love water and vehicles.”

The Sunday night post said the boy was missing more than 24 hours after the initial report that he could not be found.

“We have multiple Search and Rescue Teams and Sheriff’s Posse, along with community volunteers, searching the area. Marine Teams and divers are searching the river. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI are also assisting with investigative leads,” the post said.

The post said that there was a reason no Amber Alert was issued.

“At this time, Dane’s disappearance does not meet the criteria to use the Amber Alert system. Our team will continue to share updates and information via FlashAlert and social media. There is no evidence at this time to suggest criminal actions are involved in this incident,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office said hundreds of people, including multiple local police agencies and many community members, were participating in the search.

“So far, 382 acres have been searched and 283 miles have been covered,” the post said.

“Search and Rescue teams continue to conduct methodical searches of this area. Several resources, including aerial drones, tracking canines, watercraft, and human behavior tracking resources are currently deployed. Those wishing to assist can stage at the Elks Campground. The park host will be the point of contact to direct volunteer search parties,” officials said, according to KATU.

The Facebook post said one report implying an abduction might have taken place was proven false.

“A vehicle and an adult male, both of which were not known to the family, were noted near a bridge close to the residence approximately 30 minutes prior to the juvenile’s disappearance,” the post said.

“Through a community tip, this vehicle and operator have since been located. Following further investigation, this subject and the vehicle are no longer a point of interest,” the post said.

Searcher Randy James said nearby waterways were a focus on the search, according to Oregon Live.

Boats were checking a river, he said, while volunteers checked creek beds and “anywhere the child could have gone.”

“It’s good to help out. The community all came together to search,” James said. “No one deserves to have a missing family member.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.