Massive Search Underway To Find West Point Cadet Missing with His Rifle

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 21, 2019 at 2:27pm
UPDATE, Oct. 23, 2019: Cadet Kade Kurita, 20, from Gardena, California, was found dead Tuesday at 9:47 p.m. at West Point, according to a news release from West Point Public Affairs.

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent, U.S. Military Academy.

Federal, state and local law enforcement continue to search for a West Point cadet who went missing late last week along with his M4 rifle.

“The cadet was last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of West Point,” the school said in a news release.

The United States Military Academy is located in the Hudson River Valley, approximately 50 miles north of New York City.

The cadet, who is a member of the class of 2021, was slated to participate in the academy’s military skills competition this past weekend.

An initial search for the cadet by his teammates failed to locate him.

Military Police joined in the effort on the post hours later.

West Point is about 16,000 acres large or 25 square miles.

“By Sunday, the search had expanded to the water, with the U.S. Coast Guard looking along the Hudson River’s shoreline,” Fox News reported.

“New York State Police also conducted an aerial sweep of the area with a ‘Forward-Looking Infrared Radar’ on Sunday in addition to the utilization of K-9 units and drones.”

According to the academy, “There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public, but he may be a danger to himself.”

The cadet is not thought to have any ammunition or magazines.

“West Point is operating under normal conditions with an increased force protection status. The installation has increased military police patrols at sporting events and across the academy as a precautionary measure and to assist in safely locating the missing cadet,” the academy stated.

West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams said, “I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support.”

“We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a “cadet died in June after a troop vehicle rolled over on the way to a summer training exercise at the U.S. Military Academy.”

“Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured in the accident, which took place near the Camp Buckner and Natural Bridge training sites,” according to the Journal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Point Military Police at 845-938-3333.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
