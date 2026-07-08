Massive Search Underway for Missing Boeing 737 That Disappeared from Radar

A search operation was underway Wednesday for a Boeing cargo aircraft carrying five people after the plane disappeared off the coast of Pakistan, according to multiple reports.

The Boeing 737, operated by the private airline K2 Airways, was tracked by radar Tuesday evening before it began to descend rapidly and then lost contact with air traffic controllers, according to the BBC.

Pakistan’s airport authority said the jet dropped quickly before losing contact with air traffic controllers at 9:21 p.m. local time.

The aircraft was flying from the United Arab Emirates to Karachi, Pakistan, when it presumably went down in the Indian Ocean.

Later, the BBC reported wreckage had been located near Ormara, 223 miles west of Karachi, but there was no sign yet of the missing crew members.

Flightradar24 reported that initial tracking data showed the aircraft first lost altitude, then climbed briefly before ultimately falling at a rate of 22,400 feet per minute.

K2 Airways #KTA1732 is reportedly missing. Preliminary ADS-B data indicate a possible crash in the sea southwest of Karachi. https://t.co/IIMDHaGTAy pic.twitter.com/KbyI5kKmh1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 7, 2026

In a statement posted to Facebook, the airliner said:

A K2 Airways B737 Pakistan Cargo flight en route from Sharjah to Karachi reported a navigational system issue at 2118 PST and was promptly guided by Karachi Area Control Center (ACC). However, at 2121 PST, the aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending with a rapid heading change. Subsequently, radar contact and communication were lost approximately 155 NM west of Karachi. Following the occurrence, the Rescue Coordination Centre was activated and a coordinated Search & Rescue operation at sea was launched through various agencies to locate the missing aircraft.

Five people were aboard the plane.

In another statement, K2 Airways identified the missing crew members as pilot Mohammad Rizwan Idrees, first officer Faisal Mehmood, and staffers Muhammad Toufique Khan, Arif Siddiqui, and Mohammad Hamid.

“Search and Rescue operations are being conducted by the concerned organizations,” the company said.

“K2 Airways is fully cooperating with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and

other government agencies. We continue to pray, earnestly, for the safety of our colleagues.”

Pakistani airmen and sailors are searching for the aircraft.

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