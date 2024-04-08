Massive: Transgender Athletes Banned from Women's Sports By NAIA in Major Blow to LGBT

Saying that women’s sports were created for women, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has issued a ruling effectively banning men who say they are transgendered women from competing in women’s sports.

The NAIA’s Council of Presidents approved the policy 20-0 on Monday, according to CBS.

“Only NAIA student-athletes whose biological sex is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports,” the policy said.

However, transder athletes are not fully banned: “A student who has begun masculinizing hormone therapy may participate in: All activities that are internal to the institution (does not include external competition), including workouts, practices, and team activities. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled; and External competition that is not a countable contest as defined by the NAIA (per NAC Policy Article XXV, Section A, Item 12). Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled.”

The NAIA governs sports for 249 mostly small and private colleges, which are not in one of the NCAA’s three divisions, across the country.

“We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,” NAIA president Jim Carr said.

The NAIA becomes the first national college governing body to mandate athletes compete with their sex in a overwhelming 25-0 vote 👏🏼 “We believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA…We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 8, 2024

“For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA. … We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You’re allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete,” he said.

Do you support the ban? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (373 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

CBS reported the NAIA “is believed to be the first national college governing body to mandate that athletes compete according to assigned sex at birth.”

Carr said students impacted by the policy can still compete.

“It’s important to know that the male sports are open to anyone,” he said.

WIN 🤩 @NAIA makes history, by simply following common sense! As a former @NAIA athlete, I couldn’t be more ecstatic! Time for everyone else to follow along https://t.co/a5PtF1FHfA pic.twitter.com/m17z9kubTP — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) April 8, 2024

“The task force spent nearly two years reviewing research, meeting with experts to better understand potential policy challenges, and obtaining feedback from multiple membership groups,” Council of Presidents chair and St. Ambrose University president Amy Novak said.

“With this policy, the NAIA has made its best effort to allow for the inclusion of transgender athletes in any way which does not impact the competitive fairness of women’s sports. Our priority is to protect the integrity of women’s athletics and allow them equal opportunity to succeed,” she said.

“With the exception of competitive cheer and competitive dance, the NAIA created separate categories for male and female participants,” the NAIA said, according to ESPN.

“Each NAIA sport includes some combination of strength, speed and stamina, providing competitive advantages for male student-athletes. As a result, the NAIA policy for transgender student-athletes applies to all sports except for competitive cheer and competitive dance, which are open to all students,” the NAIA said.

The rule was fodder for those who support or oppose it as they looked at whether the decision could be a precedent for the NCAA, according to The Washington Post.

NAIA Bans Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports pic.twitter.com/65JOUqV5sk — Ric Reed (@RicVaDude) April 8, 2024



Marshi Smith, co-founder of the Independent Council of Women’s Sports, called the action “historic” and urged others to “follow the science to preserve the original intent of Title IX.”

“The NCAA needs to look to the NAIA now to do what is just and right,” she said.

Anna Baeth, director of research for Athlete Ally, criticized the ruling.

“I think that [the NAIA vote] provides a feeling that the NCAA would have the latitude to do the same,” she said. “I think that that feeling of latitude would be incredibly misguided.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.