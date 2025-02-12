Massive Tuna Recall Across 26 States - There Is Something Wrong with the Cans

A canned tuna recall that spans 26 states has been announced by the maker of a product sold under multiple labels.

The recall from Tri-Union Seafoods covers products sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brands, according to a post on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

According to a company statement on the website, the “voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall came after a supplier notified the company that “the ‘easy open’ pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect.”

The leak “may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” the company statement said.

The statement said that no matter how the tuna looks and smells, consumers should not eat it.

The recall statement said that no illnesses have been reported yet in connection with the defect.

The tuna was sold under the H-E-B label in Texas.

The product was sold under the Trader Joe’s label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

The Genova 7 oz. packages were sold at-Costco in Florida and Georgia

Five-ounce packages of the Genova brand were sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and other retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

Tuna sold under the Van Camp’s label was sold at Walmart and other stores in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

The recall notice listed the UPC codes and best if used by dates for the products that consumers should not eat.

The notice said consumers who have the tuna should take it to where it was purchased for a refund or throw out the cans.

Tri-Union Seafoods can be contacted at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171 with questions.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that botulism is a “rare but serious illness” that is “caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.”

