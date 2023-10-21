John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist church, wrote, ” What one generation tolerates, the next generation will embrace.”

Wesley could have never imagined how much the church he founded would not just be tolerating but embracing in 2023.

Thankfully, some members of the Methodist church have decided to take a stand.

According to the Christian Post, Christ United Methodist Church of Jackson, one of the largest United Methodist Church bodies in Mississippi, voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to disaffiliate from the UMC Mississippi Conference.

The congregation plans to change its name to “Christ United – Jackson” on Jan. 1, 2024. The final vote was a landslide, with 717 (86.39 percent) in favor of disaffiliation and 112 (13.49 percent) opposed.

The decision was made after months of deliberation on whether or not the Jackson church should split from the denomination over the Methodist Church’s stance on homosexuality, which has been growing more and more lax when it comes to the blessing of gay marriage and the ordination of homosexual clergy.

Nearly one-third of churches split from regional Methodist church body amid ongoing schism about sexuality https://t.co/Hh3U52kWbz — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 22, 2022

Several other Methodist congregations have already made the decision to separate from the UMC. In March, the largest Methodist congregation in Michigan made the same decision, separating from the third-largest Christian denomination in the U.S. over the UMC’s woke stance on homosexual marriage and appointment of clergy.

Did this church make the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3307 Votes) No: 2% (51 Votes)

The UMC has been facing significant departures in recent years, with many congregations disaffiliating, and some affiliating with the Global Methodist Church, a theologically conservative alternative to the UMC.

The Bible is clear about homosexuality: It is a sin.

6,000 congregations are leaving the United Methodist church in a split over LGBTQ agenda https://t.co/C4NB1t7KS7 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 7, 2023

Wesley was right to be concerned that what starts with toleration turns into acceptance.

Although the doors of the church must be open and willing to receive and show the love of Christ to sinners, which includes every one of us, it must remain unequivocal about approving sin.

Wesley formed the Methodist Church, a breakaway from the Church of England, because he felt that the Anglican Church had forgotten the foundational biblical doctrines of salvation.

The church he formed thrived for almost 300 years but has finally fallen to a similar fate.

However, the body of Christ will continue to live. It may take on another name, but Wesley’s legacy will continue in the lives of those who still believe in the undiluted Word of God.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.