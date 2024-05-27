A fireworks warehouse in Missouri experienced a series of explosions on Memorial Day in the central part of the state just a few miles west of the city of Columbia.

KOMU-TV reported witnesses near the Spirt of ’76 fireworks warehouse reported hearing explosions while others in the area saw thick smoke.

Images that went viral on the social media platform X showed a column of smoke rising high into the afternoon sky at the building in the city of Boonville, which is just a few miles north of Interstate 70.

The fire and explosions were first reported just after 1:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

Other images shared online showed a heavy police presence in the area as local authorities asked people to avoid the area.

The local radio station, KSSZ-FM, reported that the structure affected by the fire contained fireworks and that multiple agencies were working to get the situation under control.

Paramedics who were staging to treat the injured were forced to set up away far from the building.

The Cooper County Fire Protection District posted a video on its Facebook page of first responders attempting to get the situation under control.

Explosions could be heard in the video shared by Cooper County firefighters, but much of the smoke appeared to have been contained.

Republican state Rep. Tim Taylor told KSSZ-FM that no one was killed or seriously injured during the explosions and fire. One person did suffer from a twisted ankle, the local lawmaker said, but all employees made it out.

Taylor added that people were being asked to stay away from Boonville due to continued explosions late Monday afternoon.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

According to the company website, Spirt of ’76 was founded in 1987 by a local teen named John Bechtold, who still owns the company today.

Spirit of ’76 had not issued a statement about the fire at its warehouse as of the time of publication.

