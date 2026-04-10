Masters Golfer Facing Punishment After Series of Outbursts During Disastrous Round

Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre has not yet mastered his emotions.

Thus, thanks to a multi-hole meltdown during first-round action Thursday, MacIntyre almost certainly will miss the cut at the Masters.

Moreover, according to The Scotsman, officials at Augusta National “reprimanded” MacIntyre for his outbursts. Judging by the golfer’s attitude, more consequences could await.

For instance, as his fortunes deteriorated on the back nine, cameras caught MacIntyre flipping off the 15th hole after a poorly-struck ball landed in the water.

Here is a short clip of that moment, posted to the social media platform X:

Bob McIntyre having a complete meltdown at Augusta pic.twitter.com/RssG2bH21x — Josh MacNeel (@joshmacneel) April 9, 2026

Then, MacIntyre slammed his club into the ground following an errant shot on the 17th hole.

“Robert MacIntyre slamming his club into 14 and 17 is getting old fast. If you can’t respect the course, let alone Augusta National, get off,” one golf-related account on X demanded.

Robert MacIntyre slamming his club into 14 and 17 is getting old fast. If you can’t respect the course, let alone Augusta National, get off. pic.twitter.com/FG5yXeKkrm — FittingPros | Find Trusted Club Fitters (@FittingPros) April 10, 2026

According to Golf Monthly, that outburst on the 17th hole followed a similar club-slamming incident three holes earlier. Also, microphones caught the World No. 8 golfer swearing on multiple occasions.

On the scoreboard, MacIntyre’s meltdown left him eight-over-par after the back nine.

Thursday’s outbursts continued a recent trend for the talented yet fiery left-hander.

In fact, after a lost opportunity to win the Sony Open in January, MacIntyre blamed his attitude, according to Golf Monthly.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing to say, but snapped my putter on 17 on Friday afternoon,” he said at the time. “Missed a three-footer on 18 Friday afternoon, so doing that cost me a shot. And then obviously the backup, exact similar backup, and, yeah, big, big reminder for me that attitude has got to be right for 72 holes not just 36.”

“Because at the end of the day my attitude cost me this golf tournament, and can’t be allowing that,” he added. “You got to be in the right position at the right time to … allow a round like today to finish off.”

On Tuesday at Augusta National, however, the emotional golfer sounded unrepentant.

“I know I am volatile and I know the bad language and stuff, but that’s just me,” he said, per The Scotsman.

MacIntyre added that he was “trying to do my best out on the golf course,” that he was a “sportsman,” but that he would “react the way I want to react” and was “not going to change how I react because there is someone standing there or elsewhere.”

Second-round action was set to continue at the Masters on Friday.

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