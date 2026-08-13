'The Matrix' Director Complains Hollywood Won't Fund His Gender-Obsessed 'Thriller' with 'Wall-to-Wall Trans Cast'

One of the writers and directors behind “The Matrix” franchise is having difficulties funding his new film, which gives some hope that Hollywood is moving on from its trans obsession.

When “The Matrix” first hit theaters in 1999, writer and director duo Andy and Larry Wachowski were brothers. They still are, but now they believe they are sisters, with the former going by Lilly and the latter Lana.

They fell prey to the woke mind virus, with Lana saying he was a woman in 2012 and Lilly following suit in 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Considering that shift in their thinking, the brothers’ film career must follow — for some reason — with Lilly Wachowski’s latest film “The Hunted” featuring what he called a “wall-to-wall trans cast.”

Who wouldn’t be in favor of that?

Besides millions of moviegoers who groan at more woke nonsense, apparently Hollywood.

Wachowski said the film, with a budget around $10 million, is struggling to find the money. “People like it, but they really don’t want to make it,” he said, pointing to the aforementioned issue of a trans cast, as Variety reported Wednesday.

Given the popularity of “The Matrix” as an iconic sci-fi series, there was a point in time when getting the funds would not have been an issue. Box Office Mojo reported the first film, on a $63 million budget, made an impressive $473 million worldwide. In 2021, and “The Matrix: Resurrections” had a $190 million budget, as reported by Variety.

It only managed to bring in $157 million worldwide, according to another report by Box Office Mojo.

It could be the series falling off, but let’s not excuse the reason Wachowski gave.

Maybe the people with money in Hollywood know an all-trans cast film would flop.

With any luck, this is a sign of things to come.

The strategy for success — whether in filmmaking, television, or other forms of media — has not changed.

Entertainment, hence the name, should be entertaining.

It does not take a Hollywood producer or a media executive to understand that.

The average viewer doesn’t want a lecture or a film to act as a vehicle for a social commentary. That’s something Wachowski apparently does not understand.

He said regarding his script for “The Hunted,” “It was a response to what is happening in the world for trans people, and it gave me a hugely cathartic receptacle to dump all of my anger and rage and frustration into.”

There it is. Never mind what the viewer would want. This movie is about the person making it.

We’re seeing how well that strategy is working for him.

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