Ever since George Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minute during an arrest, Americans have watched leftist mobs destroy American cities in a terrifying reminder that we’re not all in this thing together.

Now Twitter, which has a propensity toward censoring conservative thinkers, including the president of the United States, has apparently doubled down on its decision to side with America’s enemies — those which are both foreign and domestic.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida asked a valid question Monday on Twitter, only to be censored by the far-left social media giant.

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” Gaetz asked.

Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

A “public-interest” notice on the post now warns: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” The text of the tweet is not immediately visible on users’ timelines; instead, those who want to read it must click “view.”

Those in Silicon Valley must feel a sense of security that is not felt by those living with the terror playing out around them on American streets.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist” (though it’s really anything but) is being been designated as a terrorist organization.

It’s hard to describe the group as anything other than domestic terror group, especially after the events of the past week or so.

But Twitter, which allows foreign authoritarian human rights abusers in China and Iran to spread hateful messaging on its platform, has apparently opted to side with those who are fanning the flames of violence across this country.

CNN and some Democrats are also guilty of glorifying the actual violence on social media, and they are apparently allowed to encourage the ongoing barbarism with apparent impunity.

By taking action against Trump, and now Gaetz, Twitter has shown us where it stands on the issue of domestic terror, and its position is to neither protect its users from violence nor show any semblance of patriotism or respect for the fundamental rule of law.

Big tech apparently abhors the ordinary Americans concerned about the nightly violence and will protect those promoting lawlessness under the guise that is is enforcing its policies.

Gaetz said what many are thinking: How long will hoodlums be allowed to destroy lives and beautiful American businesses and landmarks?

The 38-year-old lawmaker represents one of the country’s most breathtaking congressional districts in the Florida panhandle. He would, in all likelihood, prefer to see that district remain untarnished by vandalism and violence.

He used simple and plain language to highlight the country’s growing impatience with mob rule, and received a virtual slap on the wrist, likely by someone who works in an office somewhere in Northern California.

Gaetz was reprimanded by a company which has demonstrated, time and again, that it will cater to those who do not value life and who promote anarchy.

There are terrorists walking among us who feel entitled to storm into buildings and attack people, and they are further emboldened by rampant social media posts encouraging them to set fires and pillage businesses.

The violence that is actually occurring is being downplayed, encouraged or excused on Twitter by the media, and Twitter allows it to go completely unchecked:

If you’re participating in a demonstration for the first time, you should be prepared for tear gas. If it reaches your eyes, tear gas can cause excessive tearing, burning or blurred vision, according to the CDC. https://t.co/hSgmSXgaB0 — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2020

“Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man’s neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral” –@nhannahjones on CBSN pic.twitter.com/GGteXRFwAr — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2020

Look at how MSNBC downplayed the arson of a police precinct in Minneapolis last week, by reporting the fire as if it had simply “broken out” rather than being set on purpose by rioters.

BREAKING: During a protest in the wake of the fatal arrest of George Floyd, a fire has broken out at a Minneapolis police station. Coverage now live on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/WDVNMSUwza — 11th Hour (@11thHour) May 29, 2020

Gaetz simply asked how long America will allow this behavior from domestic terrorists to continue.

Twitter’s affront on Gaetz, however trivial it might appear to some, sends a roaring message that big tech’s political bias favors not only liberals over conservatives, but mob rule over the rule of law.

