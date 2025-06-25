Matt Gaetz Issues the Perfect Response After Creep Spied on Him and His Mother

Modern liberals despise the family and love the surveillance state.

It made sense, therefore, when a creepy liberal TikTok user named “tidesofmarch” posted a video — secretly filmed by a passenger on a recent flight — showing former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz exchanging text messages with his mother.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Gaetz responded to the privacy violation by adopting a lighthearted tone.

“Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge. They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop,” Gaetz wrote.

The former congressman and current host of “The Matt Gaetz Show” on One America News Network could have responded angrily.

Instead, he delivered a wholesome message, followed by a funny one.

“Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen protector),” he added.

Apparently someone sitting behind me on a flight recorded me without my knowledge. They found me texting my mother about news of the day, family finances, and working on my laptop. Please let this be a reminder to everyone to CALL YOUR MOTHER! (and maybe get a screen… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 24, 2025

Do you think Gaetz will re-enter politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 72% (13 Votes) No: 28% (5 Votes)

The content of the text messages included President Donald Trump and Israel’s recent war with Iran. On his show, and on X, Gaetz objected to U.S. involvement in that conflict.

His mother, Vicki, warned him against too much vocal protest.

“Don’t be criticizing the president or his actions. He’s trying to keep us safe. That’s his job. MAGA will turn on you. You will lose viewership,” she wrote.

Gaetz, on the other hand, did not view his commentary as a criticism of Trump.

“I’m trying to guide him, not criticize him,” the former congressman responded. “But I’ve never been freer to share my views — and I’ll continue to do so. I think about the people who cheerled the Iraq War because they liked [former President George W.] Bush. Those people have blood on their hands.”

Mom, however, insisted that her son spoke with too much confidence.

“Don’t guide him in the public square,” she replied. “He has intelligence and briefing that you are not [privy] to.”

“Iran’s nuclear program posed no threat to the U.S.,” the son insisted.

Meanwhile, the slimy liberal also recorded Gaetz and his mom exchanging messages about his career and personal finances. Those, of course, are none of our business.

Needless to say, we should not feel shocked or even surprised that liberals would stoop to this level. After all, these same people set up snitch hotlines during the COVID scare.

Likewise, there is something endearing about the mother’s well-meant advice. After all, she clearly tried to protect her son, whose refusal to parrot establishment orthodoxy probably cost him the job of U.S. Attorney General.

As for Gaetz’s views of Trump, Israel, and Iran, the former congressman said nothing privately that he has not said publicly.

Thus, he had every reason to rise above the surveillance-loving liberal’s petty transgression and treat this incident as the nothing-burger it really is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.