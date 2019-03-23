SECTIONS
Matt Gaetz Preparing ‘Green Real Deal’ To Counter Ocasio-Cortez

By Tim Pearce
Published March 23, 2019 at 1:28pm
Modified March 23, 2019 at 3:04pm
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is preparing to introduce a “Green Real Deal” resolution to counter Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, according to Politico.

New York’s Ocasio-Cortez unveiled her resolution on Feb. 7 and immediately faced criticism for its scope and potential cost, which reached tens of trillions of dollars.

A draft of Gaetz’s resolution, obtained by Politico, recognizes risks to the U.S. from climate change.

The resolution cites Department of Defense reports that identify certain military assets and bases as at risk to rising sea levels and increasing severe weather events, such as hurricanes.

“Climate change creates new risks and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in communities across the United States, presenting growing challenges to human health and safety, quality of life, and the rate of economic growth,” the draft says.

Energy lobbyists have seemingly received copies of Gaetz’s resolution and are beginning to line up behind it in support.

“Congressman Gaetz deserves to be applauded for taking the lead in crafting a bold resolution that identifies actionable climate solutions that will benefit America’s economy, environment, and national security,” Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, said in a statement.

Gaetz’s resolution pushes market-driven innovation and competition from companies developing green energy technology.

It does not set any emission reduction goals.

The draft pledges “to reduce and modernize regulations so that clean energy technologies can be deployed, and compete.”

In contrast to the Green New Deal, the draft of the Green Real Deal resolution takes a positive view on nuclear energy.

Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution did not mention the energy sector, causing some controversy among pro-nuclear energy experts.

Gaetz’s legislation takes a wide-ranging approach to cutting emissions through investing in fossil fuel carbon capture technology as well as new and updated nuclear and hydropower placements.

Do you think this “Green Real Deal” is a good idea?

It also addresses making the power grid more efficient and granting energy companies improved access to public lands.

The resolution pledges to “empower individuals, states, and the marketplace” to develop and disseminate new technology that will cut the United States’ carbon emissions.

