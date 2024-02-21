Share
Matt Gaetz Reaches Out to FBI After Spotting 'Alarming' Scene Outside Local Office

 By Johnathan Jones  February 21, 2024 at 12:03pm
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida tagged the FBI in a short video clip on social media Wednesday morning and asked the bureau if everyone was safe at one of its offices in his district.

The video showed four vehicles in a parking lot — two of which were pickup trucks that were both badly damaged in the front.

It appeared as if both vehicles had been involved in front-end collisions.

Gaetz, who represents Florida’s first congressional district, said the video was taken by one of his staffers at a bureau office in the city of Valparaiso.

“Hey @fbi – our staff has been trying to get in contact with you. No response,” Gaetz wrote to the bureau on his X page. “The scene outside your Valparaiso office in my district is……alarming.”

The congressman asked, “Is everyone OK?

He also asked the FBI to “Please check in safe.”

Do you trust the FBI?

It was unclear if the FBI had contacted Gaetz about the peculiar scene in Valparaiso as of Wednesday afternoon.

Many of Gaetz’s followers responded to his post with sarcasm about the FBI’s relentless pursuit of people who attended the rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or who entered the building during the incursion that followed:

Others just took an opportunity to troll the bureau over its recent targeting of conservatives and Christians:

Valparaiso is located just east of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and is just minutes from countless popular tourist destinations along the coast of the Florida panhandle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




