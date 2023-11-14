Share
News

Matt Gaetz Refuses to Let McCarthy Get Away with 'Assault,' Makes Big Move

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2023 at 2:50pm
Share

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has filed an ethics complaint against former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The complaint revolves around an alleged incident between McCarthy and Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee that took place Tuesday.

In a news release posted on Gaetz’s website, the incident is described as an “assault.”

The release said Burchett referred to the incident as a “sucker punch” and a “clean shot to the kidney.”

“It has come to my attention that this morning, November 14, 2023, following a meeting of the House Republican Conference, Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) assaulted Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) in the hallways of Capitol complex. This assault was witnessed by numerous people, including Claudia Griseles of NPR, who was interviewing Rep. Burchett at the time,” Gaetz wrote, according to a copy of the letter posted on his website.

Trending:
3 Women Arrested at Airport Over Alleged 'Ghost Bag' Operation

The letter said that the “incident deserves immediate and swift investigation by the Ethics Committee. “

“This Congress has seen a substantial increase in breaches of decorum unlike anything we have seen since the pre-Civil War era. I myself have been a victim of outrageous conduct on the House floor as well, but nothing like an open and public assault on a Member, committed by another Member,” he wrote.

Do you support Gaetz' ethics complaint?

“The rot starts at the top,” Gaetz wrote.

Gaetz said the panel is required to investigate, regardless of what Burchett does in the aftermath of the confrontation with McCarthy.

“While Rep. Burchett is within his rights to decline to press charges against Rep. McCarthy, your Committee does have a duty to investigate breaches of the binding Code of Official Conduct, whose first rule is that ‘A Member … shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.’ There is substantial evidence that Rep. McCarthy breached this duty,” the letter said.

“Given Rep. Burchett’s comments on the matter, and the statements of public witnesses, I request the House Committee on Ethics to proceed immediately with an investigation into the facts of today’s incident, including interviewing, under oath, the alleged assailant and assailee, and any witnesses,” the letter said.

McCarthy has denied that he elbowed Burchett, saying that the hallway was crowded at the time, according to Axios.

Related:
Kevin McCarthy Tells CNN That 2 of His Colleagues Should No Longer Be in Congress

National Public Radio congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has said she witnessed McCarthy jab Burchett.


Burchett was one of the eight Republicans who successfully voted to vacate McCarthy from the speaker’s office last month, according to The Washington Post.

Burchett pursued McCarthy, according to social media posts by Grisales.

“Why’d you elbow me in the back, Kevin?!” Burchett was reported as saying in an X post by Grisales, adding, “Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Real-Life 'Miracle' Reportedly Captured in Mexico Church
GOP Reps Vote Against MTG's Attempt to 'Castrate' Rachel Levine's Salary
America Next? Brazilians Forced to Give Kids Annual COVID Shots or Lose Welfare
Miraculous: Mom's 'Twin' Pregnancy Is so Insanely Rare Her Children Will Be Studied for Years
BBC Forced to Apologize After Getting Report About Israeli Operation at Gaza Hospital Totally Backwards
See more...

Conversation