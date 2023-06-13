Matt Gaetz Shreds Garth Brooks in Fiery Post After Country Star Makes 'A**hole' Comment Toward Fans

They say the first rule of business is “The customer is always right.” But I would venture to say, “Don’t call your customers a**holes” might be a rule that ranks even higher than that.

Garth Brooks would have benefited from following that rule before he invoked the rage of the majority of his future bar’s customers by referring to them as “a**holes” for boycotting Bud Light.

The always fiery Rep. Matt Gaetz had a strongly worded response for Brooks on Twitter.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an a**hole,” the Florida Congressman wrote. “Question, tho: Does it make someone an asshole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good person, righteous in their moral preening?”

I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an asshole. Question, tho: Does it make someone an asshole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good… https://t.co/Qjs5JGS5Oa pic.twitter.com/ELMoUCBCiL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 10, 2023



Ouch.

Brooks had made the offending comment during a discussion about his up-and-coming bar and entertainment space, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, in an interview on Billboard.

While on the subject of his future clientele, Brooks said, “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Do you agree with Matt Gaetz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (580 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

Brooks’ comment about “plenty of other places” may have been a reference to the fact that John Rich and Kid Rock stopped serving Bud Light in their lower Broadway bars after the beer brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.



Along with his post, Gaetz also posted an accompanying photo of Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood’s 1997 track, “In Another’s Eyes,” featuring Brooks.

“In Another’s Eyes” is a song about the guilt felt by two people who are cheating on their spouses.

According to Hello Magazine, Brooks and Yearwood were both married when they met in 1988.

While using Twitter as a medium for lobbing personal insults may not be the best use of it, it is easy to understand the reason behind Gaetz’s attack on Brooks.

Country music has always been synonymous with conservatism. When Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks said she was ashamed that then-President George W. Bush was from Texas, the band’s listeners never forgave them.

Brooks is a country star with a whopping $400 million net worth made selling music to the very people he now feels comfortable calling a**holes.

Gaetz’s dig at Brooks’ own not-so-righteous past was a way of telling him that if you mess with the bull, you will get the horns.

Conservatives may be the politest people in the world, but they have lines that should not be crossed.

And their beer and music, like their values, need to be on the “right” side.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.