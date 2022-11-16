Parler Share
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks to the media after the House Republican Conference leadership elections in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz Takes Republican Leadership to the Wood Chipper After Red Wave Disappointment

 By Richard Moorhead  November 16, 2022 at 11:27am
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling out Republican congressional leadership after the party failed to deliver a red wave on midterm election night.

Gaetz confirmed that he won’t be voting for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House when the new, slim Republican majority takes office in January. Republicans appear likely to govern with a majority of less than 225 seats in the House.

Gaetz made his intentions clear in an interview with Charlie Kirk on Monday, calling the prospect of being “waterboarded by Liz Cheney” a preferable alternative.

Gaetz recommended six members of the House Republican caucus as potential replacements for McCarthy, pointing to them as unobjectionable candidates to both MAGA and establishment wings of the caucus alike.

The Florida congressman vocally opposed McCarthy‘s leadership in an interview with Steve Bannon on Monday.

McCarthy was ultimately re-elected as the leader of the Republican caucus on Tuesday, but he’ll still have to be elected on the House floor in order to become speaker when the new Congress is sworn in.

McCarthy didn’t receive the votes he would need for the speakership in the closed-door Republican caucus meeting, according to The Washington Post.

In an earlier tweet — as the Republican Party’s inability to execute a red wave became clear, Gaetz singled out three leaders of the party’s establishment as failures.

Gaetz referred to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McConnell’s own leadership has come into question after a midterm in which the party failed to secure a majority, unlike in the House.

Sen. Marco Rubio called for delaying leadership elections for Senate Republicans in the aftermath of the red trickle, calling for the party to assess what had gone wrong instead of merely continuing the course.

McConnell has given no indication that he plans to acquiesce to a new Republican Senate leader.

The 80-year old Kentucky senator is facing a leadership challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, according to the Wall Street Journal.

McConnell has indicated that he has the votes necessary to continue as the Senate GOP’s longtime leader.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




