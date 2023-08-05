Share
Matt Gaetz Threatens Jack Smith with Subpoena to Force Him Before House Judiciary Committee

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2023 at 1:41pm
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to put special prosecutor Jack Smith on the receiving end of a few pointed questions.

Gaetz, who has called for removing the funding that supports Smith, lashed out as former President Donald Trump was indicted by Smith for the second time.

Trump, who was earlier charged with mishandling classified documents in an investigation led by Smith, was charged Thursday with conspiracy in his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election.

“House Republicans should immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days.,” Gaetz said in a Newsmax interview he posted to YouTube.

“If he does not do that, we should send a subpoena. If he ignores the subpoena, we should hold him in criminal contempt of the Congress, so that he is the first prosecutor in American history to prosecute a case while himself under criminal contempt,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz then said he is willing to take on Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“If Merrick Garland doesn’t enforce that contempt, then we ought to impeach Merrick Garland,” he said.

“To showcase how political and indeed dirty this has all become, we can utilize congressional immunities to immunize President Trump, he said.

Gaetz cited sections of that that “gives any committee or subcommittee of the Congress the power to subpoena a witness, bring them in and partially immunize them.”

Gaetz said it is necessary to “stand up for Congress’s equities when it comes to election interference [and] when it comes to misuse of the DOJ.”

“This is all an effort to try to distract us from the very real crimes committed by Hunter and Joe Biden,” Gaetz said.

“It’s not a coincidence that Joe Biden is going to the beach now, but it is especially not a coincidence that, on the heels of their former business partner, Devon Archer, saying that Joe Biden was functionally the closer — the guy that gave the credibility to the Biden brand so they could engage in their international influence peddling — this indictment reads like a torturing of First Amendment-protected activity,” he said.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she would invoke the Holman rule, if necessary, to stop Smith, according to The Hill.

The rule allows federal lawmakers to zero in on a particular line item, such as one person’s salary, and reduce it.

