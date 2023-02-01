Parler Share
Matt Gaetz's Amendment to Say Pledge of Allegiance Causes Dems to Absolutely Lose It

 By Peter Partoll  February 1, 2023 at 3:34pm
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced an amendment to the rules of the House Judiciary Committee that would require that each meeting begins with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, but many of his Democratic colleagues were not on board with that idea.

On Wednesday, Gaetz invited Staff Sergeant Corey Beekman, a Purple Heart recipient who lives in Gaetz’s district, to lead the committee in the Pledge of Allegiance to open its first meeting.

Gaetz then followed the Pledge by proposing that a new amendment be added to the committee’s rules requiring that all committee meetings begin with the Pledge, as a way to honor American heroes by inviting them to lead the pledge before meetings.

This made many of the Democrats on the committee uneasy, and some came out in opposition to this new amendment.

One of which was Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who introduced an amendment barring those who supported “insurrection” against the government from leading the pledge.

While he probably had in mind Trump supporters who were skeptical of the 2020 election results, Gaetz was quick to reply that by that definition, there were several Democrats who were guilty of that as well, as they have refused to accept election results in the past.

Should elected officials say the pledge before all official meetings?

Meanwhile, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York objected to the amendment on the grounds that he already had to recite the pledge on the House floor.

This is an absolutely lame excuse. All elected officials need to be reminded before they carry out their business that their role is to serve the American people. Saying the pledge before all meetings is a great way to ensure that they never lose sight of that responsibility.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas came out in support of Gaetz’s amendment, saying that it was “necessary” to say the Pledge before meetings and expressing disgust at how it became a political issue.

This really does beg the question: Why are so many Democrats opposed to this simple act of patriotism?

Gaetz did not introduce this amendment as a political stunt, he introduced it as a way to honor American heroes and to ensure that our elected officials remember their responsibilities to the nation.

Why are the Democrats so averse to patriotism? Perhaps it is because leftist cultural institutions are constantly telling us that America is an evil racist country.

We need to be able to restore national pride, and this amendment is a perfect way to do that. There is really no reason that this has to be a partisan issue.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Matt Gaetz's Amendment to Say Pledge of Allegiance Causes Dems to Absolutely Lose It
