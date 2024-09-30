Share
Commentary
Matt Walsh speaks on stage during The Daily Wire Presents Backstage Live in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug 14.
Commentary
Matt Walsh speaks on stage during The Daily Wire Presents Backstage Live in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug 14. (Jason Davis / Getty Images)

Matt Walsh: FBI's Trump Shooter Investigation Proves 'These People Want Trump to Be Killed'

 By Michael Schwarz  September 30, 2024 at 8:10am
Share

More than anything else, the politicization of law enforcement signals the imminent arrival of totalitarianism.

Thus, for as long as free speech remains in partial effect — that is, until the deep state has silenced dissenting voices for good — we must make sure that the most egregious examples of this politicization remain in the news cycle for as long as possible.

In case you missed it last week, or in case you have forgotten it amid the heartbreaking damage wrought by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and elsewhere, conservative commentator Matt Walsh and many others on the social media platform X voiced legitimate suspicions about the motives of federal law enforcement officials who made the shocking decision to release a letter allegedly written by Ryan Routh, the lunatic suspected of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Florida on Sept. 15.

“If there was ever any doubt about whether or not these people want Trump to be killed, well, now there’s no doubt,” Walsh said in a video posted to X.

For Walsh and others, a key piece of evidence involves the FBI’s very different handling of another deranged person’s writings.

Trending:
Newly Uncovered Video Shows Kamala Harris Repeatedly Yelling 'Down with Deportation!'

Recall that after transgender shooter Audrey Hale — a woman who identified as a man — murdered six people, including three children, before losing her own life at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2023, FBI agents immediately got their hands on the shooter’s manifesto, lied about their intent to release the document and then kept it concealed from the public for as long as possible.

In fact, not until November did portions of the manifesto become public thanks to independent journalism and local law enforcement.

Other parts of the manifesto only came to light earlier this month, when the Tennessee Star published 90 unredacted pages.

In other words, federal law enforcement worked hard to keep Hale’s dark and disturbed writings from reaching the public.

Do you trust the FBI and DOJ?

“For a year they said, ‘Well, we can’t release any of this shooter’s writings.’ And why did they say they can’t release it? Because it would be a danger to the public,” Walsh said. It might “inspire other copycats to do the same thing.”

Apparently the FBI has no such copycat-related concerns when it comes to attempts on Trump’s life.

As Walsh noted in a separate post on X, Routh’s letter “openly encourages more shootings and offers to pay for them.”

Related:
Conservative Commentator Matt Walsh Thrilled as ESPN Accidentally Promotes His New Movie

A screen shot of the letter showed that Routh (or whoever wrote it) offered $150,000 to anyone who would “complete the job.”

The astonishing release of that letter confirmed for X users what many have believed for a long time: In short, powerful people want Trump eliminated.

For instance, one X user saw the release as proof that “without a doubt they want Trump dead.”

Likewise, another X user correctly noted that the “DOJ just put a bounty out on President Trump‘s head by releasing this.”

Meanwhile, Tammy Bruce of Fox News saw the letter’s release as part of a pattern. She called it “now impossible to suggest that all of the violence aimed at President Trump is somehow just coincidental.”

In short, news cycles come and go. But we cannot allow certain developments to disappear from our consciousness. Evil people rely on the complacency that ensues.

Walsh and the others, of course, had it right. The difference in the way federal officials treated the two documents leads to only one possible conclusion: They wanted the contents of Hale’s manifesto concealed. And that means — dark as it is to contemplate — that they also wanted the contents of Routh’s letter disseminated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




'I Gave Up Basketball to Follow Jesus': 21-Year-Old NBA Player Quits Sport to Pursue Full-Time Ministry
Matt Walsh: FBI's Trump Shooter Investigation Proves 'These People Want Trump to Be Killed'
Battleground Congresswoman Warns Fellow Democrats About Kamala Harris' Status: 'We Have Her Underwater'
This'll Embarrass Harris: 'Argentine Trump' Rent Policies Are Opposite of Kamala's - Prices Are Plummeting
Harris Campaign Admits Kamala Is Losing Key States, Falling Behind in Desperate Email to Supporters
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation