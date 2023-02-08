Matt Walsh Noticed Biden's Bizarre Behavior at SOTU: 'Classic Symptom of Alzheimer's'

For most Americans watching President Joe Biden’s occasionally hectoring State of the Union address on Tuesday, there had to be some jarring moments.

Where Democrats and progressives saw a passionate man taking on political opponents, many conservatives saw a mean-spirited demagogue setting up straw men only to knock them down.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh saw something far worse, though — and it doesn’t bode well for the country as a whole.

“Biden’s habit of randomly screaming for no discernible reason is a classic symptom of Alzheimer’s,” Walsh wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday night.

Walsh didn’t specify what he was referring to, but from the time stamp on the tweet, it was published about the same time Biden launched into full, finger-pointing fury regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The unscripted moment was memorable — for the wrong reasons.

“Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping. Name me one!” Biden shouted. “Name me one!”







If it wasn’t quite “randomly screaming,” it’s pretty clear Biden wasn’t using his inside voice either, and the evident rancor didn’t help make his point at all.

In fact, the point was pretty weak in the first place, as there are probably quite a few “world leaders” who would love to change places with the ruler of a vast, wealthy nation under the domination of a single militarized political party.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un would jump at the chance, for starters. Russia’s Vladimir Putin, with his troops bogged down in Ukraine battles, probably wouldn’t mind either. Heck, even Canada’s gun-grabbing Justin Trudeau clearly has some dictatorial tendencies.

(Biden could also look a lot closer to home and his own Democratic Party for the totalitarian impulse, even if they’re not “world leaders” yet. Vice President Kamala Harris has a lean and hungry look.)

The image of Biden’s State of the Union address devolving into a Reichstag oration circa 1938 was certainly in sharp contrast to the glad-handing Biden who started off the night congratulating new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and badly fumbling a tribute to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Biden called him “minority leader” in a particularly embarrassing mental miscue, the first of numerous gaffes throughout the speech.)

Now, obviously, Walsh is a commentator — a columnist for The Daily Wire. He’s not a doctor, and he doesn’t play one on TV. His description of Biden’s behavior as “a classic symptom of Alzheimer’s” means nothing medically, and no one outside of a medical doctor who’s personally examined the president is in a position to offer a diagnosis. (“Dr. Jill’s” word doesn’t count for much in this case, either, for obvious reasons.)

But he certainly wasn’t the only one who noticed the irritable, belligerent “Get off my lawn!” act was out of place for the occasion.

Naturally, there were plenty of responses to Walsh’s tweet from users standing up for Biden. They pointed out that no true Alzheimer’s patient could go the distance on a 90-minute speech, that Republicans did plenty of yelling on Tuesday, too, and blah and blah and condescending-progressive blah.

But there’s a reality here that’s impossible to deny. Alzheimer’s or no Alzheimer’s, there are times in public when Joe Biden is clearly not quite compos mentis.

He’s looked for a dead congresswoman at a public gathering — less than two months after issuing an official statement mourning her death.

He’s confused one of his most consequential — and manifestly unconstitutional — executive orders, granting a bailout to student loan recipients, with a law that was actually passed by Congress.

He’s publicly spun ludicrous fantasies in the apparent belief that they’re true.

He’s claimed to have served as some sort of special liaison to Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Six-Day War when Meir wasn’t Israel’s prime minister at the time of the 1967 conflict. (She was prime minister during the Yom Kippur War of 1973. Biden did visit Israel and met with Meir prior to the war, but it was his first year as a senator, and it showed, according to a Times of Israel account of the visit.)

He’s repeatedly told a story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him on the number of miles he traveled when the facts he recounts are simply not possible.

This list could go on, and on, and on. But the bottom line is, it doesn’t take an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis to know that the president of the United States has clear cognitive problems, evident difficulty distinguishing reality from whatever dreams are going through his head that he’s convinced himself are true.

Whatever mud was thrown at Donald Trump during his four years in the White House, there was never a serious accusation that he didn’t have all his marbles.

With the record Joe Biden has established, a years-long habit of self-aggrandizing lies on a von Munchausen scale, it’s not hard at all to translate the utterly inappropriate screaming during Tuesday’s State of the Union address with the very real concern that the man who holds the world’s most powerful position is not entirely right upstairs.

Democrats and progressives can see what they choose. The rest of Americans can see reality. And Biden’s speech Tuesday night — so riddled with lies that even the establishment media had to notice, so filled with gaffes that it was embarrassing — was the Biden reality on full display.

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and the rest of the world can see it, too.

