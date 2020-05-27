In the midst of the pandemic, several celebrities have shown their true colors.

While some have been sitting by waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to pass, others have been out giving back to their communities.

On Thursday, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves packed up his truck with a large delivery of personal protective equipment that could be a game-changer for the rural areas of his home state of Texas.

The couple took off with 110,000 masks donated by Lincoln Motor Company.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

Twitter users commended the actor for his generous act.

This is so much more nice to see rather than celebrities sitting on millions lecturing me about staying in shape and eating right with their at home gyms and personal chefs and/or delivered food and little concern for mounting debt. — Ian Pickett (@IanPickett2) May 23, 2020

Thank you Mr. McConaughey for all you and your wife do. You sir are a man among men and make me proud to be a Texan. — Andy reyna (@Andyrey93573285) May 22, 2020

The mask delivery isn’t the first time the couple has supplied front-line workers with PPE during the pandemic.

According to People, McConaughey and Alves partnered with former reality TV star Bethenny Frankel and her disaster relief initiative, bStrong in April.

The couple personally delivered a portion of their 80,000-mask donation to hospital workers and first responders in Austin and New Orleans.

“It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well,” Alves told People.

“In this moment, we’ve got to find ways to help both sides because they’re all on the front line right now and we can’t afford to lose any of them.”

Looking for ways to give back to health care workers and first responders is an encouraging trend that people have embraced across the globe.

Last week, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters partnered with several florists to host a “flower drop” in honor of their “health care heroes.”

“A very special delivery with a flower drop from above at Maui memorial hospital representing the 144,432 Maui residents to give thanks to our health care heroes, EMS and front line first responders. Mahalo Nui Loa,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Thanks to kind souls like McConaughey, his wife and countless others, front line workers everywhere know they are supported by their communities and that their dedication during these difficult times is greatly appreciated.

