Actor Matthew Perry, who died in his jacuzzi on Saturday, posted about how wonderful it was just days before his death.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Perry posted on Instagram last Monday.

The image showed the former “Friends” star, who was 54, in the jacuzzi with the city lights of Los Angeles. in the distance below him.

Perry had posted multiple social media references to Batman in the final weeks of his life, leading some on social media to wonder if there was some underlying issue, according to The Blast.

Matthew Perry, the man famous for playing Chanlder on Friends, inexplicably started posting batman themed posts on an Instagram channel he didn’t post on just a week ago. They are rather strange in tone and then he posts a picture of himself in a hot tub as his last social media… pic.twitter.com/MUfgD4u0Hz — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) October 29, 2023

Dispatch audio of the first responders being sent to Perry’s house shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday has been released. It said, ”Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” according to the Daily Mail.

Perry was found Saturday in the jacuzzi and was unresponsive, leading an assistant to call 911, according to TMZ.

CBS reported there were no obvious signs of trauma on Perry’s body.

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (10 Votes) No: 96% (275 Votes)

“Due to the celebrity status of Mr. Perry, Detectives from Robbery Homicide Division responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation,” a representative of the LAPD said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet issued a cause of death for Perry, according to CNN.

The office currently lists his cause of death as “deferred.”

CNN reported that the office is awaiting the results of toxicology tests to issue its ruling.

The New York Post reported that medications including anti-depressant and anti-anxiety drugs were found in the actor’s home, as was medicine for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Perry had battled drug addiction that reached the point where he claimed he took up to 55 Vicodin pills a day, according to the Daily Mail. Perry said he overcame his addictions in 2021.

Perry, an avid pickleball enthusiast, had played less than usual at his local country club on the day he died, TV presenter Billy Bush, said.

“I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning. She is in shock, adored Matt… she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual,” Bush said.

“Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and told the story of six friends sharing the ups and downs of New York City life, according to The New York Times.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.