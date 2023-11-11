Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Released by Authorities

A death certificate has been released following the unexpected death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

The document is sparse in revealing new information, having been obtained by E! News.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home late last month.

The actor was found unresponsive by paramedics.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” Captain Erik Scott said of Perry’s state at the time.

“A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

REST IN PEACE: “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died at 54 years old, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News. According to the LAPD, a call was received at 4:07 p.m. PT for a male in his 50’s who was unresponsive. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will… pic.twitter.com/wXompwV5K0 — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2023

The television star, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for nearly all of his entire adult life, was ruled deceased at the age of 54 by first responders.

The actor was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, according to the document.

Perry was memorialized in a Nov. 3 service attended by his former “Friends” castmates, according to the Independent.

Those who wish for definitive answers as to the cause of Perry’s death may be left waiting for some time.

The cause of death is still described as “deferred” on the document, a finding allowing for authorities to indicate the true cause at a later death.

It could take authorities from three to six months to complete toxicology tests in the case, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Perry became a household name for portraying the wildly popular “Chandler Bing” on “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Perry’s iconic portrayal of Chandler was noted for his sharp wit and snarky quips, which quickly endeared him to fans of the show.

Due in no small part to the show’s immense popularity nearly 20 years after the series final aired, Perry was reportedly still receiving royalty checks totaling $20 million annually due to the show’s presence on various streaming platforms.

Perry was not married, nor did he have children, so those royalty checks will most likely go to his estate or his parents.

