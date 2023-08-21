Share
News

Maui Resident Puts Brutal 4-Word Sign in Yard as Biden Visits Hawaii

 By Jack Davis  August 21, 2023 at 4:37pm
As President Joe Biden arrived in Maui after wildfires there killed scores of people and devastated the island, at least one island resident was not thrilled with the presidential visit.

“Traitor Joe Must Go,” read the sign in front of one Maui home, according to a video posted to social media.

The island resident who let his sign do his talking was not alone in expressing a lack of enthusiasm for a president who, when asked about the disaster, replied, “no comment,” according to The New York Times.

Volunteer Eddy Garcia scoffed at the event as he handed out fruit to people made homeless by the fires.

“The Biden visit was a public relations tactic,” he said.

“They failed us on every level,” he said, speaking about the government’s response to the fires. “Their red tape, their bureaucracy.”

The Times reported that Biden took a 20-minute helicopter flight over the damaged areas of Maui.

Do you think Biden is the worst president in U.S. history?

“He really needs to look at this rubble and see this was no ordinary fire,” said Pearl Patterson.

The death toll from the first stands at 114, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. No official estimate of the number of missing people exists, although Maui Mayor Richard Bissen put the estimate of people unaccounted for at 850, according to Hawaii News Now.

On Fox Business, host Stuart Varney said the White House reaction to the Maui tragedy made Biden appear “out of touch.”

“That ‘no comment’ was tone-deaf. The images of the president relaxing on the beach while Maui burned did not help his ‘father of the nation’ image,” he said.

“I think this president is physically exhausted. He’s 80 and frail and needs rest.

“He’s mentally exhausted by the Hunter investigation and the apparent pressures of the job. August has been a painful reminder of the growing problem of Biden’s age,” Varney stated.

“His response to the Maui tragedy is one more reason to question his ability to do the job for another 6 years,” he continued.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




