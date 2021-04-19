Login
Maxine Waters Accused of 'Inciting Violence' in Minneapolis, Resolution to Expel Her from Congress Announced

By Jack Davis
Published April 19, 2021 at 8:22am
Encouraging riots if the legal system fails to deliver upon demand should get Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California booted out of the House of Representatives, according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday to whip up a crowd of protesters angry over the death of Daunte Wright, 20, a black man shot by a white police officer after a traffic stop.

During her appearance, she was asked about the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with last year’s death of George Floyd.

Waters said that if the trial does not go the way rioters want, they need to turn up the heat.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Coming at a time when multiple Democrats have claimed that emotive language used by former President Donald Trump and various Republicans prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion incited insurrection, Taylor Greene decided to turn the tables.

Linking the comments made by Waters to a drive-by shooting that took place in the Minneapolis suburb hours later, leaving two National Guard members with injuries, Taylor Greene said in a statement that the Democrat encouraged “Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to fire gunshots at National Guardsmen in Minnesota,” Fox News reported.

“I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence,” she said.

Others also fired salvoes at Waters for her conduct.

RELATED: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would take action against Waters if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to do so.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” the California Republican said, possibly referring to Waters’ comments encouraging her supporters to confront GOP officials in 2018. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

Taylor Greene said in tweets Sunday that Waters is “a danger to our society” after “traveling across state lines to incite riots.”

“Her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” the Georgia congresswoman charged.


“As a sitting United States Congresswoman, [Waters] threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power,” she said.

“Rep. Maxine Waters must be expelled from Congress!”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
