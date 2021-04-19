Encouraging riots if the legal system fails to deliver upon demand should get Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California booted out of the House of Representatives, according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday to whip up a crowd of protesters angry over the death of Daunte Wright, 20, a black man shot by a white police officer after a traffic stop.

During her appearance, she was asked about the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with last year’s death of George Floyd.

Waters said that if the trial does not go the way rioters want, they need to turn up the heat.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.

TRENDING: David Harsanyi: Biden Civil Rights Nominee Once Wrote That Black People's Brains Are Superior to Those of White People

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Coming at a time when multiple Democrats have claimed that emotive language used by former President Donald Trump and various Republicans prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion incited insurrection, Taylor Greene decided to turn the tables.

Do you think Maxine Waters should be expelled from Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1255 Votes) 0% (6 Votes)

Linking the comments made by Waters to a drive-by shooting that took place in the Minneapolis suburb hours later, leaving two National Guard members with injuries, Taylor Greene said in a statement that the Democrat encouraged “Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to fire gunshots at National Guardsmen in Minnesota,” Fox News reported.

“I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence,” she said.

Others also fired salvoes at Waters for her conduct.

The Radical Left don’t care if your towns are burning, if there’s violence in your streets, or if the police are too defunded to defend their communities. As long as the Left appeases their anti-America base, their job is done.https://t.co/bmBJEsrCdn — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 18, 2021

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. “’We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed ‘to get more confrontational’ & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

RELATED: Maxine Waters Urges Anti-Cop Protesters to 'Get More Confrontational,' Take Action if Chauvin Trial Doesn't Go Their Way

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would take action against Waters if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to do so.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” the California Republican said, possibly referring to Waters’ comments encouraging her supporters to confront GOP officials in 2018. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

Taylor Greene said in tweets Sunday that Waters is “a danger to our society” after “traveling across state lines to incite riots.”

“Her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning,” the Georgia congresswoman charged.

Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.#ExpelMaxineWaters — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021



“As a sitting United States Congresswoman, [Waters] threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power,” she said.

“Rep. Maxine Waters must be expelled from Congress!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.