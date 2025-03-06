It’s one thing to say a member of Congress is acting unsound. Why, if you want to watch this, just turn on C-SPAN while the House and/or Senate is in session. Odds are you’ll run across someone acting unsoundly.

When people are saying Rep. Maxine Waters, the archetype of the batty California Democrat, is acting unsoundly, that also doesn’t set off any alarm bells. In fact, call me when she’s not acting unsoundly. Then we’ll have a story.

When people are saying Maxine Waters is acting unsoundly for Maxine Waters, well, then — attention must be paid.

In the latest example of “election denialism” being back into style every time a Republican wins a presidential election, Rep. Waters intimated that Department of Government Efficiency chair and Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk may have committed election interference “with his high-technology a**” and that “we’re not going to give up in investigating and finding out.”

According to the Washington Examiner, the clip was from a livestream that Waters was appearing on, which was taking place concurrently with President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

“We don’t know everything that Elon Musk has done with his high-technology a**,” she said.

“We don’t know what he’s being accused of by some, as it may relate to the election, but we’re not going to give up in investigating and finding out.”

Rep. Maxine Waters: “Elon Musk with his high-tech ass may have hacked our last election” pic.twitter.com/JlBvb4oAbe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2025

All I can say is that I knew he was into high-tech brain implants with his Neuralink startup, but I was unaware Musk was focusing on bringing AI to our posteriors, as well. Good to know, I suppose?

Nor is this the first time that Waters has come out against Musk; according to her congressional website, she also led “over 3,000 people in protest against Elon Musk” on Saturday in Los Angeles County.

“Let the people know that all of these folks came by here today. There is a crisis in this country, and we have got to be on the streets to say we will resist Elon Musk,” she said.

“If Elon thinks he’s so bad, why don’t he come on out here and face us? I want you to know this is my district, the 43rd congressional district. And he does not care about the people in this community.”

Let’s ignore the fact that election denialism is back — although many people didn’t:

Maxine Waters says Elon Musk’s “high technology ass” may have hacked the last election. Oh my, election denialism, will our country ever recover?! pic.twitter.com/8FpcvtwbKi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2025

But @RepMaxineWaters …didn’t you guys say in 2020 that they can’t be hacked…and that they’re safe and fair? — 🇺🇸Penny Blu🇺🇸 (@HintOfDio) March 5, 2025

As plenty of people noted, this was pretty ridiculous — even for Maxine:

Maxine Waters’ wild claim that Elon Musk ‘hacked’ the election is peak conspiracy nonsense—maybe she should focus on facts, not far-fetched tech fantasies, before pointing fingers at ‘high-tech asses.’ — Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) March 5, 2025

@RepMaxineWaters @DNC @GOP The sheer lunacy in the Democratic Party is beyond belief. She is another classic example of why term limits need to be put in place for the House and Senate. 2 Senate Terms and 4 House terms. — Michael Jones (@Plains1946) March 6, 2025

And keep in mind, these people were worried about the 86-year-old Waters, a woman with a history of this sort of ranting:

Remember this gem from Maxine Waters? Abbreviated version: If you see anyone from Trump’s cabinet, at the grocery store, at the gas station, you gather a crowd, push back on them… and tell them they’re not welcome anywhere anymore. pic.twitter.com/09r0s7gb21 — Wind_In_Woven (@Wind_In_Woven) January 31, 2025

When that’s who they’re worried about, yeah, there’s a problem.

It’s not even that there’s any sort of credible allegation Musk’s “high-technology a**” affected the election aside from using tactics that would be called novel had a Democrat employed them.

“Ahead of the election, Musk created a petition for swing state voters and offered $47 for every referral that resulted in a signature via his pro-Trump super PAC, which was called the America PAC. Previously, it also hired canvassers in these swing states. Signers of the petition pledged their support for the First and Second amendments, which have been Musk’s cited reasons for endorsing Trump,” the Examiner reported.

But this isn’t what Waters appears to be referencing. Indeed, she seems to indicate she’s not referencing anything at all, merely that “we don’t know” what he might have done.

All right, then: We don’t know what Maxine Waters might have done, either. Did she commit election fraud herself? Did she prank call Joe Biden at the White House asking if he had Prince Albert in a can and telling him to let him out, an incident that left the president so stricken he was forced to withdraw from the race? Did she shoot a man in Reno just to watch him die? Did she shoot a man in Reno just to watch him die and take his wallet?

I’m not saying she did. I have no evidence of any of that stuff. I’m just saying “we don’t know” and we shouldn’t “give up in investigating and finding out.”

Sound preposterous? Well, then you get why people are concerned about Rep. Waters’ behavior, as well.

