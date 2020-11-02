Maxine Waters Attacks Black Trump Supporters: It's 'Shameful,’ ‘I Will Never, Ever Forgive Them’

Rep. Maxine Waters of California smeared black Americans who intend to cast their votes for President Donald Trump as “shameful” during a tirade on SiriusXM radio on Friday.

The often-unhinged Los Angeles Democrat told host Joe Madison’s “The Black Eagle” program she will never be able to find forgiveness in her hearts for blacks who support the president.

“I don’t even know where any blacks would be coming from that would be voting for Trump. It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump,” she said.

Added Waters, “I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds. But if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again. And this country would go backward. The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right-wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive.”

Listen to part of Waters’ rant below:

But if you needed more evidence that Trump might be performing well with black voters, as recent polling has shown following numerous high-profile black endorsements, look no further than Waters’ rebuke of them.

During the conversation, Madison cited a poll from Florida that showed Trump drawing support from young black men.

In response, Waters attempted to bring shame on black Americans who aren’t finding themselves aligned with her politics this year.

Waters continued, “[Trump is] a racist. He does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular. He talked about us so bad. He talked about [the late Rep.] John Lewis] so bad. He talked about [the late Rep. Elijah] Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us. He is not doing anything for us.”

She declared, “For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

The career politician and frequent political grenade thrower concluded black Trump supporters are “shameful.”

“It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful, but if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for and how they would be able to help us in this struggle,” she concluded.

Waters, of course, resides in a luxurious home while many of the people in California’s 43rd Congresssional District, which Waters represents, continue to struggle.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2015 that Waters’ home used to be in the the 43rd District, but the lines have been redrawn. The newspaper also reported that it’s not unheard of for federal lawmakers in California not to live in the district they represent. Federal law requires only that they live in the same state as their district.

Water’s opponent in Tuesday’s election, Republican Joe Collins, has made an issue of her lavish lifestyle.

He dropped a viral ad on social media last month that left many people talking.

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District. Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do. My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020

Collins also noted in the ad, which was filmed partially in Waters’ district, “I survived a drive-by shooting in this house when I was a child, gangs, drugs, violence, that was my upbringing. And where was Maxine Waters?”

Branding the Democrat as “Mansion Maxine,” Collins, a Navy veteran, pointed out his opponent lives in a neighborhood shielded from crime and riots, while many Angelenos struggle with violence or the fear of violence on a regular basis.

Despite the obvious fact that Waters is out of touch with those in her district, it’s astounding that after three decades in Washington, she can even claim to understand the struggles of black Americans not insulated by D.C politics.

Waters is as bogged down in the swamp as any other establishment politician.

Still, obsessed with identity politics and preserving her party’s domination over black voters, she’s now attacking those with the temerity to support President Trump.

It’s a signal that at the very least, Democrats are concerned about inroads the GOP under Trump is making with minority voters who have been let down by Democrats for decades.

