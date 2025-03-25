Maxine Waters Breaks Down in Public, Spouts Bizarrely Wild Lies About Melania as Ignorant Crowd Eats It Up

Well, at least give California Rep. Maxine Waters this much: She’s consistent. Consistently bonkers, sure, but there’s at least some dependability there.

Fresh off declaring that America was headed toward a “civil war,” the Democratic octogenarian told the crowd that if President Donald Trump was looking to deport non-citizens who are illegally in this country, he should look first at first lady Melania Trump — his U.S. citizen spouse — or her parents, both U.S. citizens themselves.

In a clip apparently taken from a weekend rally in Los Angeles, Waters fired up a crowd by saying, completely logically, that we ought to look at removing the FLOTUS the same way we remove Tren de Aragua thugs.

“If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe I would first look at Melania!” Waters declared.

“We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented,” Waters continued in an odd tone that leaves one with the impression that she was putting in a performance for a sub-“Mystery Science Theater 3000” B-movie.

“And maybe we better just take a look!” she concluded.

Haha! Boy, you showed them. Until the crowd Googled it on their phones and found out exactly where Melania Trump and her parents came from and how they obtained their U.S. citizenship.

Also, I’m going to assume she meant “those who weren’t born here.” Those who were born here are, at present, considered citizens, although the Trump administration is challenging birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment. But that’s not really who he’s looking at deporting right now — and it wouldn’t make a difference either way in Melania’s case.

Melania was born in the former Yugoslavia in 1970; after the fall of the Soviet Bloc and the split-up of Eastern Europe, she had Slovenian citizenship.

She came to this country legally on a visa as a model and would eventually marry a U.S. citizen you may know and/or have voted for.

She became an American citizen in 2006 and her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became naturalized U.S. citizens in 2018, according to ABC News.

In other words, she’s the model (pun unintended) of the kind of immigration Republicans keep talking about wanting: people who will come legally through the proper channels.

Illegal immigrants, definitionally, do not come legally. Changing the language doesn’t change that salient fact.

You can call them undocumented all you want; why don’t they have documents, Rep. Waters? Did they lose their green cards? Did they misplace their visa or citizenship paperwork? Did they suffer a home robbery where all their important files were plundered?

I know that’s usually not a dumb question in California, but in this case it is: Clearly, it’s because the “undocumented” people she’s referring to are not here legally. Therefore, they immigrated illegally, or are illegal immigrants. Golly, you can even shorten that a bit by a lopping off a few syllables and just calling them illegals, Rep. Waters. We’ll get the idea.

It’s not just the dim, empty threat that makes Waters’ latest rant so appalling; her career is littered with minatory tirades such as this aimed at pretty much anyone who endeavors to express an opinion slightly to the right of Dianne Feinstein’s. It’s that so little cognizance and due diligence even went into it.

Really, you didn’t have a staffer put this one through, say, ChatGPT before you risked the self-own? Or did the words just tumble out of your mouth without the benefit of being passed through a cognitive filter — such as one might still exist — Rep. Waters?

Sadly, I think we know the answer — and this is one instance where AI definitely beats out a human being at a task. Unfortunately, it isn’t hard when you consider it’s Maxine Waters. Doubly unfortunate, her task is governing America.

Cheer up, though: By Waters’ own logic, she’s just as deportable as Melania Trump is. As she so eloquently put it, “maybe we better just take a look” into that avenue of action before she does any more damage to herself or her country. Or, we can just remove her from office because she’s unfit to serve, even by her own low standards. Either way, it’s time this 86-year-old mental infirm shuffled her way off political stage left. Far, far left.

