Rep. Maxine Waters was a national disgrace when Donald Trump was in the White House.

Nine months into President Joe Biden’s administration, the spite-spewing Democrat from Southern California is showing she hasn’t lost a step.

A Waters Twitter post on Tuesday – about the widespread lie that Border Patrol agents were using whips on illegal immigrants — proved that.

“Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals,” Waters wrote. “U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge.”

Naturally, she found a way to blame Biden’s predecessor – without a shred of evidence, or even a conjured rationale: “Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW.”

Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge. Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 21, 2021

The problem for Waters is that the post is dead wrong — and anyone who follows the news would know it.

“Why are we following Trump’s policies?” she asked. The fact is, the country is not following the policies Trump put in place during his presidency. Those policies — a “remain in Mexico” rule that made border crashing less attractive for would-be immigrants, plus construction of a much-needed border wall — actually restored a semblance of order to the U.S.-Mexico border.

And as to the latest bogus “horrendous treatment” tale, by the time that Waters was published, the truth about the alleged whips had been widely circulated.

The story that started Sunday with a mistaken description of Border Patrol agents on horseback using whips against illegal immigrants near Del Rio, Texas, had already been debunked.

Anyone who cared to know the truth of the matter could have with just a few minutes of Google searching. The “whips” the agents were wielding were long reins used to control horses.

Even the video posted by one of the main promulgators of the “whip” hoax — Democratic operative Sawyer Hackett, who runs a political action committee founded by Obama-era House and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro — never really backed up the main accusation.

As National Review’s Brittany Bernstein and Isaac Schorr noted on Monday, the videos show the agents “wielding their reins — not whips — as they try to contain the flow of migrants across the river. And, while the agents can be seen swinging their reins menacingly, none of the available video evidence shows border patrol agents striking migrants with their reins.”

Twitter being what it is, of course, Waters had plenty of supporters who evidently don’t care to learn the facts or don’t care what they are. But there was some pushback.

You do know how horses work, right? They use the whips to get them to move. They’re not whipping the people! Do better. — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 21, 2021

They are not using whips. Get the facts. Follow the law!!! — J Barrett🇺🇸 (@sunshines48) September 21, 2021

The whips thing has been debunks. You should correct your statement. — Outside Roob (@OutsideRoob) September 21, 2021

They seem to be Bidens policies, considering he’s been in office for 8 months on the promise to change how immigration is done in the U.S. The only thing I see is the level of brutality has been increased along with the number of deportation UNDER BIDENS POLICIES… — J. F. (@TurdFergusonjr8) September 21, 2021

Waters isn’t alone, of course.

Administration officials such as Vice President Kamala Harris also took the lie and ran with it. (Harris demanded a “thorough investigation” of a simple fact.) White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the footage “horrific.”

With the Biden administration being buffeted by continuous crises largely of its own making — the border disaster, the continuing fallout from the disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, disarray in its latest plan to fight COVID-19 — administration officials and top Democrats are desperate for anything that can make them look like the good guys again.

And the Democratic Party has proved over and over again that it’s perfectly willing to betray law enforcement — whether its local police departments or Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers or Border Patrol agents — to build its own political power.

To name just a few examples: Democrats (with the help of the mainstream media, of course) peddled lies about a police officer in the 2014 Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, that helped make Black Lives Matter a national movement. The George Floyd case in Minneapolis gave them license to peddle more lies about American police officers’ allegedly homicidal hatred of blacks.

For years, they’ve been attacking ICE and the Border Patrol for trying to protect American sovereignty – remember New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bogus story about illegal immigrants being forced to drink from toilets?

Now, with a demonstrably incompetent Biden in the White House and disastrous Democratic control over both houses of Congress, the party needs to do something — anything — to distract American voters from the chaos they’ve caused. Midterm elections might be a year away now, but they’re getting closer all the time.

For lunatic lefties like Waters (the chairwoman of the House Finance Committee, God help us), that distraction is Donald Trump — and blaming him for the crises Joe Biden has caused must be an easy lie compared with the countless others Democrats have told.

The presidency changed in 2021, but Maxine Waters hasn’t. She’s still a disgrace.

The fact that she’s a powerful member of what is now the party in power in the United States is even worse.

