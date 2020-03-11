Maxine Waters Casts Doubt on Biden Hype Train: 'I Don't Know' if He Can Beat Trump

It’s not exactly a vote of confidence.

Ever since Donald Trump’s stunning upset of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, he hasn’t had a harsher critic on Capitol Hill than California Rep. Maxine Waters.

But when the far-left Democrat was actually confronted Tuesday with the question of whether Democratic front-runner Joe Biden has what it takes to challenge the president in November, Waters waffled.

“I don’t know, but we’ll see,” Waters told Just the News senior correspondent Nicholas Ballasy.

“It’s not about who you like. It’s about, now, watching and understanding who can beat Trump.”

Maxine Waters on whether Joe Biden has what it takes to beat President Trump in November, “I don’t know.” NOTE: Waters has not yet endorsed anyone running for president in 2020. pic.twitter.com/PxyYawi8Lv — Francis Brennhan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 11, 2020

It’s important to note that the interview took place before Biden’s convincing victories in Tuesday’s primaries, where he won the big prize of Michigan, as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri. (Sanders appears to have won North Dakota, while the state of Washington is too close to call.)

But it doesn’t bode well for Biden when a Trump opponent like Waters can’t bring herself to say she thinks the former vice president can win when it really counts.

Democrats desperate to get rid of Trump, and their mainstream media allies, who have relentless opposed the administration from the beginning, have been hyping Biden ever since his campaign’s resurrection in the South Carolina primary at the end of February.

Waters’ comments showed how easily the Biden train could get derailed.

Waters was one of the first Democrats to openly demand overturning the will of the American electorate by impeaching Trump (“Impeach 45” has been practically her mantra for three-plus years now.)

Her call for open confrontation against members of the Trump administration back in June 2018 has made her notorious — as well as the subject of an ethics complaint.

So if even Waters isn’t willing to publicly state she’s confident that Biden is the man to beat Trump, it’s a good chance there are millions of other Democrats who are just as shaky.

And social media watchers took notice:

What’s even more interesting about the video was Waters’ reaction when Ballasy asked her about Biden’s innumerable gaffes on the campaign trail.

Instead of even trying to defend Biden — which would be almost impossible in any case — she launched into another gaseous attack on Trump, claiming his statements in office are worse than anything Biden’s said.

But Americans are smarter than that.

Trump might be given to exaggeration at times, and there’s no denying his Twitter posts have upset the political apple cart on more than a few occasions, but he doesn’t have Biden’s reputation for being utterly clueless.

(He also hasn’t attacked voters on video the way Biden did in Michigan as recently as Tuesday — if he had, the mainstream media would never have let it slide.)

Waters has to know her party is all but stuck with Biden as its standard-bearer at this point, something that was true even before Tuesday’s results were known.

But if even she can’t publicly pretend that Biden can beat Trump in November, it speaks volumes about how her party’s rank and file voters must feel.

And “confident” isn’t the word.

