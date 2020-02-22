SECTIONS
Maxine Waters Claims Gang Members Have 'More Integrity' Than Donald Trump

By Jack Davis
Published February 22, 2020 at 8:19am
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has found a new way to attack President Donald Trump.

Waters, who has been calling for Trump to be impeached from virtually the moment he took office, claimed in a new interview that he stacks up poorly against the killer street gangs of Los Angeles.

“This guy is a street player,” Waters said during an episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” that aired Thursday.

“He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters,” she added.

Then she rated gang members ahead of the president.

Do you think gang members have more integrity than President Trump?

“I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has,” she said.

“This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Waters added.

Some took to Twitter to criticize Waters:

Asked about the general election in November, she admitted she was feeling “not good” and “uncomfortable” about the state of the contest.

“I think now it boils down to all of us wanting someone that we feel comfortable can really beat Trump. This country cannot tolerate another four years of him,” she said.

But Water is not taking a stand — yet.

“I have not endorsed anybody, and I’m going to wait until after South Carolina,” she said. The South Carolina primary takes place on Feb. 29.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
