Maxine Waters Claims Gang Members Have 'More Integrity' Than Donald Trump

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California has found a new way to attack President Donald Trump.

Waters, who has been calling for Trump to be impeached from virtually the moment he took office, claimed in a new interview that he stacks up poorly against the killer street gangs of Los Angeles.

“This guy is a street player,” Waters said during an episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” that aired Thursday.

“He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters,” she added.

Then she rated gang members ahead of the president.

.@desusnice and @THEKIDMERO visited U.S. @RepMaxineWaters to learn about her illustrious career in government and how she became “America’s auntie.”#DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/0OTa4hf9Gz — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) February 21, 2020

.@RepMaxineWaters said “I’ve got the gavel, and I know how to use it!”#DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/lp91faYHgG — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) February 21, 2020

“I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has,” she said.

“This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Waters added.

Some took to Twitter to criticize Waters:

Maxine Waters defends Crips, Bloods ‘in the ‘hood’ as having more integrity than Trump https://t.co/F1tV7egB9L #politics 🤔 There once was a time when we could disagree with a man without putting on a cheerleading outfit for violent gang members. pic.twitter.com/2ekZPqPpci — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) February 21, 2020

@RepMaxineWaters said the blood and crips gangs have high integrity.

These are the types of people Maxine Waters associates with. — Lee (@Lee47590755) February 21, 2020

This lady is delirious she has some nerve comparing gangs to trump. She sure would change her tune if they would attack her she needs to shut her pie hole — Brenda Shoger (@brendashoger) February 21, 2020

Asked about the general election in November, she admitted she was feeling “not good” and “uncomfortable” about the state of the contest.

“I think now it boils down to all of us wanting someone that we feel comfortable can really beat Trump. This country cannot tolerate another four years of him,” she said.

But Water is not taking a stand — yet.

“I have not endorsed anybody, and I’m going to wait until after South Carolina,” she said. The South Carolina primary takes place on Feb. 29.

