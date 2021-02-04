Maxine Waters Claims Trump Should Be Charged with 'Premeditated Murder'

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump should be charged with “premeditated murder” because of what she claims is his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Much of Waters’ appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” with host Joy Reid focused on the day of the Capitol incursion, during which Waters claimed she hid in her office.

“My heart went out to her cause I know what she was experiencing.”@MaxineWaters on Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recalling the Capitol Hill Insurrection. #TheReidOut — The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 3, 2021

“Yes, we are threatened. But we can’t back off,” Waters said. “We’ve got to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice.”

Waters concluded her interview with an attack on Trump, whose impeachment she sought from the start of Trump’s presidency.

Waters claimed that the rioters who surged chaotically through the Capitol were actually part of a grand plan.

“They are following the president of the United States of America, who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol,” Waters said.

“Even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign,” she said.

Maxine Waters: Trump, “should be charged with premeditated murder.”

pic.twitter.com/l9ATfpKC2E — 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 (@essenviews) February 3, 2021

“As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection,” Waters said.

“For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it — and as some of them said, ‘He invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.”

Water, in her speech last month in support of impeaching Trump, called him “the worst president in the history of the United States,” according to The Hill.

“This president has spent four years abusing his power, lying, embracing authoritarianism [and] radicalizing his supporters against democracy,” she said. “This corruption poisoned the minds of his supporters, inciting them to willingly join white supremacists, neo-Nazis and paramilitary extremists in a siege of the United State Capitol building, the very seat of American democracy.”

Waters warned that day against “a Trump power grab that will not stop.”

“This president intends to exercise power long after he is out of office,” she said. “We should be concerned that the Republicans will not defend him and he is capable of starting a civil war. He must be impeached. He must be stopped now.”

In 2018, Waters had called for strong action to demonstrate hostility to Trump administration officials.

“And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said then.

