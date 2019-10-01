Maxine Waters Declares Impeachment Isn't Enough for Trump, He Needs 'Solitary Confinement'

Just when the Capitol Hill craziness seemed to be peaking, Rep. Maxine Waters shows up.

The voluble Democratic congresswoman from California, infamous for stoking physical intimidation of political opponents and calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on a near-daily basis for almost three years, splashed back into the limelight on Tuesday with a Twitter rant that rivaled even her own record for unhinged rhetoric.

But fortunately for the republic, there were plenty of users on social media to set the record straight.

Over almost three decades in Congress, Waters has established a reputation for being on the Democratic Party’s far left — from her days praising the Rodney King rioters in Los Angeles of 1992 to her 2018 calls for liberals to assail Trump cabinet officials wherever they are found in public.

One of her latest Twitter offerings, declaring that impeachment is not enough for Trump, is pushing the needle — even by Maxine Waters’ abysmally low standards.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” Waters wrote.

“Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

OK. Set aside irony of criticism of “mob language” from a woman who’s actually incited mob action against officers of the United States government.

It boils down to this: The rattling crone of the far left wants to take the United States down the banana republic road of criminalizing politics, including imprisoning opponents for no crime other than disagreement.

That might suit the current crop of Democratic leaders — the disgraceful heirs and heiresses of a once-proud political party that was actually patriotic in the past. But it’s not exactly the behavior that has kept the creation of the Founding Fathers a beacon of hope and strength to the world for more than 240 years.

(It would be one way to solve the country’s immigration crisis, though, since setting up totalitarian tactics like that is the surest way to turn the United States into exactly the kind of Third World hell hole so many millions of huddled masses are trying to escape.)

Considering this woman has been saying increasingly crazy things since the first Bush was president, almost nothing could be a surprise from her. What never fails to surprise, though, is that there so many people who agree with her — at least on social media.

Reading over comments from Waters’ supporters, some of them evidently rational, educated men and women, is a sad glimpse into the reduction of the liberal soul.

But as ever when Rep. Waters makes the news, there were plenty of Americans who weren’t willing to let her comments go unchallenged.

I’m calling for the @TheJusticeDept to run a drug test and Psychiatric Exam on Maxine Waters. Mental Health and Drug issues are not funny. For the safety of those around her, she needs to be evaluated. — Elaine Ermis (@ElaineErmis) October 1, 2019

YOU should be imprisoned & at the very least Resign due to your incitement of violence to The Great POTUS & we wonderful Supporters of his!!..How DARE you call for Violence & in turn push for Civil War while you live behind Gates with Walls & armed Bodyguards. #MaxineISaHYPOCRITE — Gina Russo (A True Q Patriot!!) (@geminifni) October 1, 2019

Mob language, did you see Joe Biden on tape.Wasn’t it you that said, they are not welcome anywhere, confront them in public, calling on the people in the administration to be confronted in public, then they were. You need to sit this out. — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) October 1, 2019

I’m calling on the House and Senate to remove you from our government. You are a virus! You wish harm and promote hate towards all who oppose you! You are the real threat to our country! #Libtard #DrainTheSwamp #DeepState #Racist #Trump2020 #TrumpTrain — Slightly Offensive (@SOffensive) October 1, 2019

That last one might be stating the case pretty strongly, but it’s a case to be made.

The Waters approach to politics, like the targeted violence of the so-called “antifa” thugs in the streets of Portland, Oregon and other cities, is a bigger threat to American democracy than any Islamofascist from Iran or Afghanistan, or any creep in the bowels of the Kremlin who buys a campaign ad on Facebook.

That’s because the harm Waters and her crowd cause comes from within.

When Americans went to the polls on Nov. 8, 2016, they had their choices in front of them in ways that had rarely been clearer in a presidential election.

On the Democratic side was a continuation of the statism of the Obama years, and the slow, progressive suffocation of American freedoms — via administrative law and a skewed Supreme Court.

Hillary Clinton was pushed endlessly by the news media. The biggest names in popular culture turned out on her behalf. As far as the cultural elite were concerned, it was an anointing, not an election.

But 63 million Americans, in voting populations throughout the country, decided that was not the future they wanted for the nation or for themselves.

That’s why Donald Trump is in the White House, the Senate is in Republican hands and two conservatives are seated on the Supreme Court.

Democrats’ most delirious desires aren’t going to change that — and Maxine Waters’ delusions won’t either.

