Maxine Waters Faces Off with Trump Admin Guard: 'Are You Prepared to Stay Here All Night?' - 'I Guess, Yeah'

Democrats have never looked and sounded more condescending, clownish, panicked, shrill, and impotent than they have this week.

Of course, few elected officials exhibit those qualities with such clockwork regularity as does Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

On Friday morning, Waters led a group of House Democrats in harassing a security official who denied them entrance to the Department of Education building, asking how long the official intended to stand guard, and then growing increasingly agitated and obnoxious after he indicated that he might stay through the night, if necessary.

“Are you prepared to stand here all night if we decide to stay?” Waters asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“I guess, yeah,” the stone-faced hero replied.

“All right, well you just stay right there, then,” Waters said. The congresswoman, of course, had no say in whether or not the security official remained at his post. And that impotence made the frustrated-sounding tone in her voice all the more hilarious.

The security official then spent the next 20 seconds or so ignoring questions about who hired him and why the legislators could not enter the building, though he did identify himself as a federal employee.

HERO! Watch this patriot respond to Maxine Waters. pic.twitter.com/SbMNwIiPZT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025

Meanwhile, a different angle of the encounter showed the extent of Waters’ cartoonish attempt at intimidation.

The entire scene, in fact, looked like a comedy skit in which Democrats played the familiar role of unconscious buffoons.

“Look them in the eye. Come on, hold your face up. Look at ’em. Let ’em see you. This is him. Look at him,” Waters said in a separate clip posted to X.

The security official kept his arms folded and his head down, ignoring every one of the impotent congresswoman’s “commands.”

“What’s your name? Tell us your name. Give me that ID again,” Waters demanded.

“I’m not giving you the ID. I showed it to you,” the security official calmly replied.

“Say what?” the dim-witted octogenarian congresswoman asked.

“I showed you the ID,” he replied.

Waters kept pressing, but to no avail.

“Could you let me see the ID again?” she asked.

“No,” he responded.

“Huh?”

“No.”

Stymied, the powerless Waters asked someone else to request the security official’s ID. It made no difference.

Maxine Waters (D) is currently accosting random federal employees outside the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/5L8RviQ9rH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 7, 2025

One laughs, of course, as Democrat legislators, lacking authority over the executive branch, pleaded for access to an executive department.

In fact, a lengthier clip posted to X showed how much petulant nonsense the security official had to endure.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Maxine Waters and other Democrat Congress members are staging an insurrection at the Dept of Education over Trump and Elon Musk, but they’re getting the door slammed in their faces. pic.twitter.com/4QbgT0ku1Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2025

Democrats’ collective nuclear meltdown began earlier this week when X owner Elon Musk and his team at President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency publicly exposed the depth of corruption at the United States Agency for International Development, a sinister CIA- and State Department-adjacent entity that has masqueraded as a foreign aid organization, but in fact has funded a shocking array of woke/globalist projects and individuals around the world, including pro-regime journalists in the United States and essential actors in Trump’s 2019 impeachment.

Are Democrats panicked over Trump's assault on the deep state?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2688 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to dismiss 97 percent of USAID employees.

That news came on the heels of reports Monday that Trump would seek to “dismantle” the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, Democrats have protested, fearful that Trump stands poised to destroy the financial wellspring of their beloved deep state.

Thus far, those protests have proved futile — that is, except to those of us who enjoy watching petulant Democrats make fools of themselves while providing one unintentionally comedic moment after another.

