Maxine Waters Nailed: Whopping Campaign Finance Violation - 400% Greater Trump 'Violation' That Got 34 Felony Counts

Honest, genuine question: What good are congressional Democrats?

Yes, yes, most are aware that they’re really good at enriching themselves, quite skilled at unilaterally opposing anything and all things President Donald Trump, and have a knack for taking belittling cheap shots at paraplegics, but what do they bring to the table that isn’t some horribly partisan nonsense?

Dems like to claim that they bring integrity and honesty — two things they often accuse Trump of lacking, ironically — but that’s an odd claim to make when they’re busted breaking the rules all the time.

And no example of this hypocrisy crystallizes all of that better than the mess that blowhard California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters currently finds herself in.

A Federal Election Commission report released Monday revealed that the California rep had violated several campaign finance rules that totaled over half a million dollars.

The report laid out the violations as such: “(1) misstatements of receipts and disbursements ($262,391 in receipts and $256,165 in disbursements); (2) acceptance of excessive contributions ($19,000); and (3) unlawful cash disbursements ($7,000).”

In total, that’s a clean $544,556 worth of campaign finance violations.

And Waters’ team all but admitted guilt by agreeing to pay a $68,000 fine over it.

“The Committee does not deny the allegations,” the report said of Waters’ team. “Instead, the Committee states that any errors it made were accidental, that the Committee has taken steps to both ameliorate the situation and prevent it from occurring again, and it requests that the Commission either take no further action or refer the matter to the Office of Alternative Dispute Resolution (‘ADRO’).

Should Waters be jailed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2588 Votes) No: 2% (40 Votes)

“During the audit, the Committee filed amended reports to correct its past errors, refunded some excessive contributions, and disgorged the remainder of the excessive contributions to the U.S. Treasury.”

Now, it’s here that this writer should give credit where it’s due, as Democrats are quite good at something, and that’s living by the creed “rules for thee, but not for me.”

Just look at the absurdity of Waters’ case compared to the inane treatment of Trump leading up to last November’s election.

If you’ll recall, in that lead-up, Trump had to deal with all manner of lawfare from the left, as he faced down several lawsuits — all of which were ultimately tossed aside, but that’s besides the point.

One such case that rang up a laughable 34 felony counts involved Trump’s alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels about a supposed affair. (Trump has denied such an affair ever happened).

Again, this all turned into much ado about nothing — as most Democratic bogeymen are wont to do — but it was still an utter clown show that was a total waste of taxpayer money.

Compare that three-ring circus to the treatment of Waters.

Trump’s alleged hush money payments totaled $130,000 worth of “campaign finance violations,” as noted by CBS News. That led to 34 (34!!!) felony counts that dragged the then-Republican nominee for president through all sorts of litigious mud.

Meanwhile, Waters’ admitted campaign violations totaling an eye-watering $544,556 — over four times Trump’s purported violation — basically got a slap on the wrist and a fine the fraction of the violation amount.

It’s a vile double standard that needs to be called out.

Now, obviously, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. Yes, there are notable and glaring differences in the two cases.

But the principle of the matter is the same, and it’s contemptible that one side seems to always find an easy way out, while the other side is dragged through hell and back.

I suppose Democrats are good at that, but voters are noticing this trend, and it’s not helping their popularity.

Oh, well.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.