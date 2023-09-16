Every so often, some of the more vocal and less careful Democrats will make a statement that reveals the true reason behind the hounding of former President Donald Trump.

It’s not about justice; it’s about power.

Consider this tweet by Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California on Thursday:

“Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date,” the 85-year-old congresswoman wrote. “Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE. He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side!”

Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date. Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE. He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 15, 2023



Presumably, Waters was referring to Thursday’s announcement by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that Trump and 16 of his co-defendants will not be tried in October, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had requested. Instead, they will proceed on their own schedule, with a trial date still to be announced, according to CNN.

Two other co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who requested speedy trials, are scheduled for October.

But Trump’s daughter Ivanka has nothing to do with these trials, nor is she named in any of the Georgia indictments, so why even mention her, much less say that she will be imprisoned?

It’s evident from this statement that, for Waters, guilt or innocence has nothing to do with the indictments. If the Democrats could, they would put the entire Trump family, every member of their staff, and possibly every person who voted for or supported him behind bars.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tried it last year, naming Ivanka Trump in a civil fraud case that would have barred her from serving as an officer or director of a business registered in New York state and deferred her for criminal investigation.

The accusation was that Ivanka misrepresented valuations on financial statements, thereby committing financial fraud, according to Axios.

But a New York appeals court dismissed the case because Ivanka wasn’t even working for the Trump organization at the time the alleged misrepresentations supposedly took place — which tells you all you need to know about the “due diligence” the AG did before bringing the lawsuit against the former first daughter.

Social media users lashed out at Waters’ vengeful comment.

“This is what our politics has devolved in to. Bragging about imprisoning political opponents and their daughters. How classy and democratic. Nut job,” one person tweeted.

This is what our politics has devolved in to. Bragging about imprisoning political opponents and their daughters. How classy and democratic. Nut job. — piercheney (@LVpolitic) September 15, 2023



Former Republican nominee for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, Kimberly Klacik tweeted, “Throwing Ivanka’s name in this tweet is a perfect example of women hating on beautiful women out of pure jealousy.”

Throwing Ivanka’s name in this tweet is a perfect example of women hating on beautiful women out of pure jealousy. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 15, 2023



In 2018, Waters suggested “knock[ing] off” Trump first and then going after then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Maxine Waters: “There are those who say, ‘What if we get rid of him? Then we’ve got that Vice President and he’ll be worse.’ I say knock off the first one and then go after the second one.” pic.twitter.com/iwKVXELclJ — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 17, 2018



“We have the power,” she added.

Like I said in the beginning, it has never been about the guilt or innocence of anyone involved.

It’s about power — and making sure that they have all of it.

