Even after the lessons of the past four years, Maxine Waters still doesn’t get it.

The walking, octogenarian advertisement for congressional term limits, who has represented parts of Southern California for almost 30 years told MSNBC on Monday that she wants President Donald Trump investigated after he leaves office.

She just doesn’t know what for.

In recent years, Waters has been best known as one of the shrillest critics of President Donald Trump, demanding the 45th president not only be impeached but “imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement” to boot.

She’s spent the Trump years calling for mob confrontations with his cabinet officials and attacking his supporters — especially minorities.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson Lays Out How the Election Was 'Rigged' 'In Front of All of Us'

And now, already assuming that the still-contested presidential election has been settled in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, Waters is looking ahead to some kind of probe into Trump’s years in office.

Rep. @MaxineWaters: The Biden Admin. should launch “criminal” investigations into Trump to “send a message across the world that we will not tolerate the undermining of our democracy in the way this president has done.” pic.twitter.com/5bWeUF6sLr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 23, 2020

“I certainly would support investigating the president of the United States,” Waters said.

Do you think Democratic attacks on Trump will continue as long as he's alive? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (1360 Votes) 3% (49 Votes)

“What he has done in the four years that he has served as president is simply unconscionable. I think criminal in some cases.

“He’s placed this country in danger, and the president of the United States is supposed to be about making sure that the country is safe and secure, and he has done everything possible to undermine our democracy, and I don’t think that can be overlooked.”

Unfortunately for Waters and the benighted liberals who support her Democratic Party, the congresswoman has it exactly wrong.

If Democrats wish to investigate anything about Trump, they might more profitably look into how his economic policies turned an economy that was treading water in 2016 into a global juggernaut within three years.

They might look into how, during Trump’s years, the unemployment rate for the minorities Democrats claim to care about actually fell to record levels.

RELATED: Maxine Waters Attacks Black Trump Supporters: It's 'Shameful,’ ‘I Will Never, Ever Forgive Them’

They might learn something from how it is that the Trump foreign policy — strong support for Israel, tough love for NATO allies — has translated into a succession of agreements between Israel and Arab nations that has brought the best hopes for peace in the Middle East since World War II.

This is the historical record, regardless of whether the sham “journalists” of the mainstream media or the leftist creeps of the Hollywood elite want admit it.

If Waters wants to send a “message across the world” it might be that the tactics Donald Trump has brought to the presidency should be emulated for the ages. But it’s a good bet that’s not the “message” she had in mind.

Waters’ suggestion drew fire from social media critics, who maybe knew how inane the investigations idea was.

I can’t believe any credible news organization would put this lady on. She is a founding member of the physically assault people with opposing views in public club. Well that and she still thinks banks are in charge of the college loan program. — Kevin Nixon (@dkevinnixon) November 23, 2020

First, the Democrats impeached the president, because they hate him. Now one wants to launch an investigation, in the hope that criminality will be found. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) November 23, 2020

Can’t you just feel the uniting and coming together? No bigger criminal in our government than Maxine Waters.https://t.co/rpKeNeWT57 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 23, 2020

Waters has some experience with investigations herself.

The congresswoman who now chairs the House Financial Services Committee has won the dubious honor of being named one of the “most corrupt members of Congress” by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

She’s faced down charges brought against her by the House Ethics Committee, escaping, as Politico reported in 2012, with only a letter of reproval that was issued to her chief of staff.

Now, after Trump has been under investigation for literally the entire four-plus years of his political life, including an utterly meritless special counsel investigation that ultimately yielded nothing, a ludicrous impeachment effort that distracted the government just as the coronavirus crisis was gathering strength abroad, and the unremitting hostility of a mainstream media that has stopped at nothing to attack the president in his public and private life, Maxine Waters is calling for an investigation after Trump leaves office.

Whether that’s in January 2021 or January 2025, it’s doubtful Democrats would learn anything from it.

The “criminal” behavior liberals like Waters make noises about is nonsense – and all but the most Trump-deranged leftists know it.

And from the economy to national security, by literally any honest measure, Trump has conducted one of the most successful presidencies of the post-war era.

If Democrats like Waters want to investigate how that’s done, it’s a blueprint they might want to study.

But that would mean admitting Trump is right. And they won’t ever know how to do that.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.