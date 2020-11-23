Login
Maxine Waters Says She Wants To Use Trump To 'Send a Message Across the World'

By Joe Saunders
Published November 23, 2020 at 3:31pm
Even after the lessons of the past four years, Maxine Waters still doesn’t get it.

The walking, octogenarian advertisement for congressional term limits, who has represented parts of Southern California for almost 30 years told MSNBC on Monday that she wants President Donald Trump investigated after he leaves office.

She just doesn’t know what for.

In recent years, Waters has been best known as one of the shrillest critics of President Donald Trump, demanding the 45th president not only be impeached but “imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement” to boot.

She’s spent the Trump years calling for mob confrontations with his cabinet officials and attacking his supporters — especially minorities.

And now, already assuming that the still-contested presidential election has been settled in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, Waters is looking ahead to some kind of probe into Trump’s years in office.

“I certainly would support investigating the president of the United States,” Waters said.

Do you think Democratic attacks on Trump will continue as long as he's alive?

“What he has done in the four years that he has served as president is simply unconscionable. I think criminal in some cases.

“He’s placed this country in danger, and the president of the United States is supposed to be about making sure that the country is safe and secure, and he has done everything possible to undermine our democracy, and I don’t think that can be overlooked.”

Unfortunately for Waters and the benighted liberals who support her Democratic Party, the congresswoman has it exactly wrong.

If Democrats wish to investigate anything about Trump, they might more profitably look into how his economic policies turned an economy that was treading water in 2016 into a global juggernaut within three years.

They might look into how, during Trump’s years, the unemployment rate for the minorities Democrats claim to care about actually fell to record levels.

They might learn something from how it is that the Trump foreign policy — strong support for Israel, tough love for NATO allies — has translated into a succession of agreements between Israel and Arab nations that has brought the best hopes for peace in the Middle East since World War II.

This is the historical record, regardless of whether the sham “journalists” of the mainstream media or the leftist creeps of the Hollywood elite want admit it.

If Waters wants to send a “message across the world” it might be that the tactics Donald Trump has brought to the presidency should be emulated for the ages. But it’s a good bet that’s not the “message” she had in mind.

Waters’ suggestion drew fire from social media critics, who maybe knew how inane the investigations idea was.

Waters has some experience with investigations herself.

The congresswoman who now chairs the House Financial Services Committee has won the dubious honor of being named one of the “most corrupt members of Congress” by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

She’s faced down charges brought against her by the House Ethics Committee, escaping, as Politico reported in 2012, with only a letter of reproval that was issued to her chief of staff.

Now, after Trump has been under investigation for literally the entire four-plus years of his political life, including an utterly meritless special counsel investigation that ultimately yielded nothing, a ludicrous impeachment effort that distracted the government just as the coronavirus crisis was gathering strength abroad, and the unremitting hostility of a mainstream media that has stopped at nothing to attack the president in his public and private life, Maxine Waters is calling for an investigation after Trump leaves office.

Whether that’s in January 2021 or January 2025, it’s doubtful Democrats would learn anything from it.

The “criminal” behavior liberals like Waters make noises about is nonsense – and all but the most Trump-deranged leftists know it.

And from the economy to national security, by literally any honest measure, Trump has conducted one of the most successful presidencies of the post-war era.

If Democrats like Waters want to investigate how that’s done, it’s a blueprint they might want to study.

But that would mean admitting Trump is right. And they won’t ever know how to do that.

