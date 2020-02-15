Maxine Waters Scoffs at Rural States, Brags About Elitist Beverly Hills Parties

California Rep. Maxine Waters scoffed at the idea of rural states holding a prominent status in the Democratic Party, instead arguing that her coastal California should lead the way.

During a Thursday interview on CNBC, Waters had no problem bragging about all the money Beverly Hills pours into the Democratic Party’s coffers.

When asked about the California Democratic Party moving its primary to an earlier date and the potential impact on early primary election states like Iowa, Waters celebrated the state’s elite residents.

“I think my state is extremely important, and that is why we moved up our primary,” Waters answered.

“As you know, we have candidates who fly out to Los Angeles from everywhere to raise money. As a matter of fact, it had gotten so that you would have two, three, four at a time in Beverly Hills having dinners.”

TRENDING: Shameless Virginia Democrats Heckle Pastor, Walk Out in Protest of His Prayer

Waters went on about “fancy parties” held by the state’s richest residents to flood Democratic candidates with donations and contributions.

According to Waters, the vast amount of money being funneled to candidates should guarantee California’s spot as an early deciding factor in elections.

The lawmaker also claimed that California has rural states beat on another level — how much it represents the country as a whole.

“A lot of people have come to the conclusion that it should not simply be Iowa and New Hampshire,” Waters scoffed. “Certainly they are not reflective of the makeup of this country.”

Watch Waters’ comments below.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters thinks CA should be the first Democrat primary because of their “fancy parties” and big money fundraisershttps://t.co/efMiGWGf2j pic.twitter.com/25vGZSoiT2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 13, 2020

There’s no doubt that there’s more money in California than in Iowa and New Hampshire, but is it truly representative of America’s makeup?

Census Bureau data show that while California is more reflective of the country’s racial makeup, the similarities stop there.

Housing is a major divergence point between the states. While Iowa and New Hampshire’s median owner-occupied housing values hover relatively near the national average of $204,900, California’s is more than double that amount.

RELATED: Coronavirus Cripples Communist China, But US Lab Needed Only 3 Hours To Find Vaccine: Report

Perhaps this is why California’s homeownership rate is so low — more than 9% below the national average.

Do you think California should become an earlier primary state? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (41 Votes)

Some problems in the state appear to be uniquely Californian, including a high percentage of homeless people and drug addicts who leave city streets a contaminated mess littered with human fecal matter.

The large number of homeless people and low homeownership underscore California’s larger wealth gap problem, something Democrats have boasted for years they can fix.

California’s particular brand of liberal politics has proved to be a disaster for the state. Giving the state even more weight in deciding what presidential elections look like would be a step in the same direction.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.