Rep. Maxine Waters on Wednesday called President Donald Trump’s moves to put federal agents into chaos-stricken American cities a “trial run” for keeping power if he loses the November election.

It sounded more like Waters was floating a trial balloon for Democrats who refuse to accept the election’s results.

And it doesn’t mean anything good.

The inflammatory California Democrat has a history of inciting acts of intimidation against the Trump administration — her 2018 public call for harassment of cabinet officials is still notorious.

So when she told MSNBC’s newly minted weekday anchor Joy Reid that Trump’s actions to protect federal buildings from rioters with federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and his plans to use federal agents in other cities run by Democrats, could really be a dress rehearsal for keeping control of the White House come November, it was worth listening with a cynical ear.

.@RepMaxineWaters on DHS sending agents to Portland as riots continue: “As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run by the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected.” pic.twitter.com/54a2DHDx7l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 22, 2020

“The people of this town had better be worried about what we’re seeing in Portland,” Waters said. “We have these paramilitary police officers, or whomever they are, they’re federal officers or agents of some kind, that’s been organized by the president of the United States, he did not contact the local mayors, he did not contact the governors, he just sent them in. Who are these people?

“This is what you see in countries where you have dictators. In Third World countries where with dictators who have paramilitary that they can call up anytime they want.

“As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run for the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected.

“Is he going to pull out his military? Is he going to engage us? He has already alluded to ‘there may be a civil war’ if he’s not re-elected. This is dangerous.”

As usual with liberals — and as virtually always with Waters — the congresswoman has it exactly backward.

It has historically been Democrats in the United States who refuse to accept the results of elections (the Civil War started over exactly that, in fact, when Abraham Lincoln won the 1860 election). The years of the Trump presidency have borne that out.

And as usual, with liberals, they are accusing their political opponents of engaging in behavior the left is most guilty of.

With that in mind, Waters’ warnings about the aftermath of the 2020 vote sound more like a prediction of a violent leftist backlash — groundwork for the kind destructive unrest the unhappy city of Portland has been witnessing now for going on two months of consecutive nightly confrontations.

For “The ReidOut” host Joy Reid, it was easy to play along with the Waters propaganda.

But Trump supporters who watched Waters saw what the message really was:

“it has been suggested” = “I’m the one suggesting it because that’s our latest talking point to spread fear and disinformation. Also, this is me projecting what we dems plan to do when we lose.” — tweetsmacghee (@tweetsmacghee) July 22, 2020

Well, Democrats are experts about not accepting presidential elections. — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) July 22, 2020

In other words, what the Dems are pulling now they will pull if they don’t win the election. It’s signaling plain and simple. — 💃 Performative Riot Focus Group💃 (@wakeywakey16) July 22, 2020

What ever they accuse him or the right of,

That is what they are doing. More riots and deaths.

And brown shirts. — Cynthia Marier (@MarierCynthia) July 23, 2020

In other words, @RepMaxineWaters is warning @POTUS that there will be riots when @TheDemocrats fail to accept the results of the 2020 election if they lose (like they failed to accept 2016 & have tried everything to get him out). They always accuse you of what they are doing. — JeaniegirlDC (@jeaniegirldc) July 23, 2020

That last one nails it.

Democrats have never accepted the results of the 2016 election.

That was evident in the Inauguration Day riots in 2017 that were an embarrassment to a country that prides itself on the peaceful transfer of power. It was evident in the “Russia collusion” hoax that plagued the first years of the Trump presidency before it fell apart with the Mueller report in spring 2019 and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s halting, embarrassing testimony before Congress last July.

It was evident in the sham impeachment effort that ended last year and started this one. Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, it’s been evident as Democrats — aided as always by the mainstream media — have twisted every development in a manner to pander to their base and hurt Trump politically, regardless of its potential lasting damage to the country as a whole.

Top Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have already been busy suggesting Trump will not accept a loss in November — a sure sign that Democrats have already decided to reject the results.

And now Waters is accusing Trump of planning to react with force if the vote doesn’t go his way — which means it’s a rock-solid bet that Democrats have already decided the same — or at least will accept it when their supporters do.

This is the Democratic Party of 2020 — and there has never been a better reason to vote Republican in November.

Whatever unrest strikes if Trump is re-elected, the consequences of leftists actually winning after literally terrorizing major American cities will be much, much worse.

