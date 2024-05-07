California sure has a way of finding the worst possible candidates to represent them in Congress.

Many are the most extreme kind of leftists who saw Donald Trump’s presidency as the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

Like, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who, in a recent interview on MSNBC, spouted an unhinged conspiracy theory about evil Trump supporters.

As seen in a clip shared to the social media platform X by RNC Research, Waters spoke to Jonathan Capehart on his show, “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters floats a completely unhinged conspiracy theory that “right-wing organizations” are “training up in the hills somewhere” pic.twitter.com/EIDQgoeA9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

According to Mediaite, Waters’ unhinged rant was prompted by a question from Capehart regarding Trump’s recent Time interview.

In that interview, according to Capehart, Trump said, “He would not seek to overturn or ignore the Constitution’s prohibition on a third term.”

“Should the American people believe that? Do you believe that?” Capehart asked.

Waters answered, “No! Absolutely not. As I said, you can’t believe anything that Donald Trump has to say. Donald Trump will do any and everything that he can possibly get away with.”

Not a promising start, but, as seen in the video, it got worse.

Waters continued her fear-mongering, saying, “This is a man who we better be careful about. And I tell you what I’m going to do, I’m going to ask the Justice Department, and I’m going to ask the president, to tell us what they are going to do protect this country against violence if he loses.”

Considering the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and the violence of the protests currently raging on college campuses against Jewish students, perhaps Waters should be more concerned about violence coming from her own party.

Regardless, Waters pressed forward, apparently getting carried away by her imagination the more she allowed herself to spout this shameless, panic-inducing rhetoric.

She told Capehart, “I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that he’s connected with, who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting … what communities they are going to attack.”

Once upon a time, Waters’ delusions might have landed her in an asylum.

First off, training camps up in the hills? Where did she get that idea?

Second, in accusing the right of threatening violence if they didn’t get their way, Waters had absolutely no place to talk.

As The Daily Wire reminded their readers, Waters herself has been guilty of encouraging violence and harassment against members of the former president’s cabinet.

Back in 2018, Waters, spreading the false claim that Trump was inciting violence, said, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Finally, there was absolutely no proof for what Waters’ said, in any context.

Trump has always condemned violence against his political opponents.

Even with the whole Jan. 6 insurrection, no honest observer could truly say he incited violence or anything remotely resembling a coup.

Waters, ignoring her own history of encouraging harassment, was merely engaged in a baseless attempt to whip up voters against Trump.

That said, there was probably no amount of proof that could be presented to Waters that would make her change her mind.

Like the rest of the liberal establishment, she has decided that Trump and his supporters are a bunch of feral monsters.

Waters and her Democrat friends know they can’t convince voters to vote for Biden on his merits, so they must dissuade them from voting for Trump with lies and fear.

